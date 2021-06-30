Féile and Phobail fight night officially confirmed with Conlan set for big battle

THE news boxing fans had been waiting for was confirmed today as Michael Conlan will return to the Falls Park on Friday, August 6, for a huge fight night as part of Féile and Phobail.

As we confirmed three weeks ago, Conlan will top the bill against a former world champion whose identity is set to be revealed imminently, but it will be a big test for the West Belfast man who could fight for the world title by the end of this year.

Back in 2019, 10,000 fans flocked to the park for what was an unforgettable night as Conlan stopped Diego Ruiz, but due to restrictions, that number is expected to be lower although Michael's older brother and manager, Jamie, is going that they can accomodate upwards of 7000 safely and in line with social distancing measures.

IT’S ON!



MICHAEL CONLAN



📍 Falls Park, Belfast



📆 Friday 6th August pic.twitter.com/u7Op2WepJg — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 30, 2021

A stellar undercard is planned with Padraig McCrory set for a high-risk, high-reward battle against Russia's Russia's Sergei Gorokhov at super-middleweight, while Tyrone McKenna is believed to be once again ready to tangle with Kazakhstan's Zhankosh Turarov.

The pair were due to meet in Dubai back in April but Turarov contracted Covid-19 just days ahead of the bout.

Many more names are to be aded to the card that is being put together by Féile and Phobail, Conlan Boxing and Top Rank, with ticket details due to be announced in the coming days.

“Tickets will be like gold dust because the last time they went in two hours and there will be a real appetite for people to get to a live event,” said Jamie earlier this month.

“This isn’t like any other show as we are in unprecedented times, and we will be the first to break back into a live audience.

“I think it will be a good fight, a very technical affair and a really tricky night’s work, so it’s one to get excited about.”