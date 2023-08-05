Féile Fight Night: McComb clears Moya hurdle in fine style

Sean McComb insists he is ready to move on in his career after his second defence of the WBO European title at the Falls Park on Friday, scoring a unanimous decision win over Alejandro Moya (97-93, 97-93, 99-92).

This was a hugely entertaining battle with Moya competitive throughout, but the better work was consistently coming from 'The Public Nuisance' who made it six wins on the bounce since teaming up with coach, Peter Taylor.

Each time the visitor looked to grab momentum, McComb replied and his work was just that little bit cleaner in an absorbing contest, but one he fully deserved to win.

"I was comfortable. I always end up doing that, getting involved in a scrap," he said afterwards.

"But I was so comfortable. He never hurt me in the whole fight.

"He wasn't physically stronger than me. Sometimes the fight has the same rhythm, and then I break it up by going in close and having a scrap.

"If I am taking some shots in close, and I am comfortable, I will then step out and throw a bunch of punches. Then move again.

"I really enjoyed it out there tonight. He is a hungry fighter and wanted to push on and give a good account of himself. I just showed I had too much for him on the night."

VICTORY FOR SEAN MCCOMB - And West Belfast erupts! 💚🥊 pic.twitter.com/lnRK5z9wwa — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 4, 2023

The West Belfast southpaw opened brightly as he controlled the early exchanges with the jab and solid lead rights.

Moya, whose sole career defeat came by way of a split decision in an EU title fight last time continued to press but was being picked off, yet found more joy in the third with McComb cornered and forced to fight his way out.

This would set something of a tone in a contest that was warming up nicely as the rain descended on the Falls Park and Moya pressed as the action moved to the inside, but a solid left from McComb gave the visitor something to think about.

It has now become a firefight with Moya closing the gap on the taller and longer home favourite as they began to exchange fire in the pocket.

Moya opened the sixth brightly, only for McComb to match fire with fire, landing with a rapid flurry as the action toed and froed.

There was blood from McComb's nose as the uppercuts and jabs from the crouching Moya began to tell, but then he was having plenty of success too in a compelling contest as we moved into the eighth.

McComb gets through with a right hand

McComb just seemed to be grabbing control with Moya not quite as successful, but opened nine brilliantly with uppercuts and chopping rights as they fought in inside, only for McComb to respond.

It was battle of wills, Moya pouring it on in his attempt to swing the pendulum his way with McComb responding and both had their arms raised at the final bell of a thriller, but it was McComb's night.

His record now improves to 17-1 and he fancies a good step forward next that will further boost his ranking.

"It is time to move on," he stressed.

"It was a great performance tonight, and that's two good title defences I have had.

"The last two fights I have been in against similar opponents. Kaisee Benjamin was a tough fight and this tonight."