Spooktacular fireworks display for Halloween in the Falls Park

FÉILE an Phobail director, Kevin Gamble is promising families that they are in for a treat this Halloween as they gear up to host their annual lantern parade and fireworks display.



The event, which has been running for over 15 years has become a focal point of spooky activities across the community and will once again bring much-needed delight to families this scary season.



“We will assemble at the Kennedy Centre car park at 6pm where there will be various spooky activities for families and kids. The parade leaves at 7 pm and will make its way to the Falls Park,” he said.



“Families can expect to see the top class parade and fireworks display that we have every year. Along the route of the parade we will have various bands and entertainers mingling with the crowds. When we get up to the Falls Park we will have a fire show which will keep people entertained until the fireworks take place.



“The fireworks are usually one of the biggest displays in the city over Halloween and once again this year we will have a display that we hope will brighten some people's darkest days and be a real positive for the community.”



Those attending are encouraged to come in fancy dress.

Stephen Montgomery from sponsors Translink said: “We are pleased to support Féile’s Halloween Festival Draíocht this October for the first time.

"Enjoy a range of Spooktacular adventures through haunted houses, lantern parades and enjoy the bang and bump of an amazing firework display. Take the Metro or Glider to any of these tricks or treats.

"For all ticket and travel information click www.translink.co.uk or follow Translink_NI on social media.

"Please remember to wear your face mask on board our services and enjoy a fangtastic journey to get there.”

Kennedy Centre manager John Jones added: “The Kennedy Centre is delighted to partner Féile an Phobail for the annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks display. Each year it gets bigger and bigger and I want to wish a Happy Halloween to the thousands of people who will take part this Friday night.”