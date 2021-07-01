Féile welcomes the return of live music

THE decision to relax restrictions on live music has been welcomed by the director of Féile an Phobail.



Stormont ministers gave the green light for the return of live music from July 5 this afternoon with restrictions placed on sound level for indoor music.

Today’s decision means that live music will be permitted in licensed and unlicensed premises. The music will be at ambient level to allow conversations at normal levels and with screens in front of the musicians. Music will be permitted at outdoor events with no restrictions on volume.

Féile director Kevin Gamble said he is delighted with the Executive decision, as his team plans for next month’s ten day festival in Belfast.



"From March 2020 our artists, and those who work in the arts and live entertainment sector, have been massively impacted by the ongoing pandemic and subsequent restrictions that have been placed on the sector,"he said.



"It is clear from today’s meeting that the Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, is listening to the sector and we would like to acknowledge and thank the Minister and her officials for engaging widely with the sector, and championing the cause of the arts and live entertainment sector at the Executive.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey with Alan Simms during a visit to The Limelight in Belfast, a live music venue



"The Minister's appointment of a Cultural, Arts and Heritage Taskforce demonstrated her commitment to engaging and working with the sector as we navigate our way out of this pandemic.



"Féile an Phobail is currently organising Ireland’s biggest community arts festival, with world class arts, live entertainment and sporting events coming to Belfast, providing a much needed boost to the sector, and to our local communities.



Following a visit to one of Belfast's best known music venues, The Limelight, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, said: “I have been advocating for a relaxation of these restrictions as soon as is safely possible, so I welcome this positive announcement on my proposals in relation to live music.

“The hospitality and arts sectors have been severely impacted by the effects of this pandemic and these relaxations in the regulations will ease some of that burden in a measured, safe and sustainable way.

“The decisions today is positive for those working in music and the arts.”

The Executive has also decided that from 2 July, the cap on outdoor gatherings will be removed and the maximum number permitted will be determined by the risk assessment carried out for the venue. The number of households permitted to meet outdoors at private dwellings will be increased from three to five, with the maximum number of people remaining at 15, including children.



