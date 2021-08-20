Féile handball tournament proves hugely popular

Sam Carson and Colette Deery claim the A title, while Joe McColgan and Dylan Etienne claim B honours

HANDBALL took centre stage at Gort na Móna on Sunday as 32 newcomers to the sport took part in a doubles tournament that was run in conjunction with Féile an Phobail.

The initial idea was to assist the handball revival in Antrim by introducing the game to those who may not have previously been involved, but from what was supposed to be something of a recreational venture turned into a fully-fledged competition.

Mark Rainey was the man with the plan and after six weeks of training and practice, it was time to hit the courts on Sunday for what turned into an event that surpassed all expectations when first dreamt up.

"The idea was to get more people involved in playing handball as a hobby, as opposed to it always being taken seriously, like five-a-side football with your mates - it's more for the fun," Mark explained.

"I thought it would also be great publicity for the sport, to have so many people with other sporting backgrounds, or other interests try something new and have a go at competing in handball.

"I then had a chat with the Antrim handball chairman Paul Graham who has been working overtime getting handball introduced back into various schools around Belfast, about the idea, and he loved it. I then arranged to meet with Joe Herald who is part of Féile an Phobail to talk about the idea. The idea was approved by Féile pretty quickly so we got up and running right away. I then met with Gort na Móna, got a date approved! Next was time to find competitors."

While it may have seemed like an ambitious task to find 32 newcomers who would take part, it soon emerged there were many people keen to try their hand at the sport.

Indeed, those who had signed up became extremely proactive as what was initially supposed to be a bit of fun, soon developed a competitive edge with players getting together to sharpen their skills and then bid for some court time to get in practice before Sunday's tournament.

"I put out a few feelers on social media and I got an overwhelming response," Mark revealed.

"The aim was to find 32 players and I had 20 people signed up on the first day! So I knew we'd have no issue getting people to play.

"Once I had the names and contact information, I created a WhatsApp to arrange practice sessions, which varied from one-to-one sessions to large groups of the players coming together, getting to know the game of handball, and one another which then enabled me to pick teams for the competition.

"What was great, was players then began to organise sessions amongst themselves, without the need for myself or Paul Graham being there to keep them right. It was a great feeling seeing people getting excited to play the sport we love.

"On the day, we had 16 pairs of players, who would compete in 20 minute games, with whoever was leading at the end of 20 minutes being victorious. We played with an amended rule set, so normally the ball can bounce once, we decided to make it a bit more interesting, we'd let the ball bounce twice, which was great, as rallies then got longer, more intense and the competition was wide open for the taking by any team."

With some stars of other sports involved in the action, the competitive edge was increased so those pairs who lost out in the round of 16 were entered into a B competition, with those who advanced battling it out for the A trophy.

The overall winners were Sam Carson and Colette Deery, beating Conor Smyth and Nigel O'Donoghue 13-12, getting their 13th point with only seconds left on the clock to win 13-12 in a nail-biter.

Cage Warriors world lightweight champion Joe McColgan and Dylan Etienne took the B title after playing three tough games, beating Kevin Trainor and Niamh McCloskey in the final.

Also taking part was three-time Olympian Paddy Barnes and Commonwealth gold medalist Paddy Gallagher, with Barnes actually made it to the semi-final along side Brona Reilly, who is sister to former world handball champion Aisling Reilly.

The day was complimented with the arrival of some established stars of Irish handball who played in an exhibition to give glimpse of how the game is played at the highest level.

In all, it was a huge success with those who took part keen to stay in the sport, so there is scope for the tournament to return for next year's Féile.

"To give the players a feel of how handball can be played at an elite level, we also arranged for some elite players to come along and give an exhibition before our two finals," added Mark.

"Owen McKenna and Seán Clarke, both players competing against one another for the number one spot in Davitt's GAC, and we had Aisling Reilly and Megan McCann of Armagh also play and show how the game should be played.

"It was a huge success with many of the players already enquiring about future competitions and possibly getting into the courts in their own time to play games against one another for a bit of fun. It really does show the suitability of handball as a recreational game for everyone!"