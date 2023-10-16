Weeklong of events as Féile na Carraige gets underway

THIS year's Féile na Carraige will create ‘organic and creative spaces for the community to come together and think critically’ with international solidarity and decolonisation at its heart.

The popular festival by Glór na Móna runs until October 21 with an action-packed programme of events taking place this week until Saturday.

Monday's highlight is a discussion from Siobhan McCallin, a schoolteacher who was forced to retire due to severe health complications. Writing poems has helped Siobhan heal and she recently launched her poetry collection, 'Awakening Me'. The event takes place at Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill in Whiterock Close at 7pm.

On Wednesday, renowned psychiatrist Dr Pat Bracken will have a conversation with Pat Rooney on a new approach to health and wellbeing. It will take place at St Comgalls at 12.30pm.

On Thursday, Eoin Ó Broin, a TD for Dublin-West, will deliver the annual Harry Holland lecturer on the topic of envisioning a transformative housing agenda in a new Ireland, taking place at 7.30pm in Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill.

Friday's events include a long-table lunch at 1pm in Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill, bringing a variety of international and local cuisine to celebrate the harvest of Gairdín an Phobail while on Saturday, Laochra Loch Lao will host a family fun day at 12.30pm at Spórtlann na hÉireann.

The closing event of this year's festival will take place on Saturday night in the clubroom at Gort na Móna (8pm-late) featuring a range of local singers and songwriters including The Shan Vans, the Rapper ‘Torby’, Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh and the powerful Seán-Nós singers from South Armagh, Bláithín Mhic Canna and Piaras Ó Lorcáin for what promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment.

A full programme of daily events is available here.

Speaking at the launch of this year's festival, Eoghan Ó Garmaile said: "You will see the colours green, black, red and white are the dominant colours throughout this year’s festival.

Looking forward to this week's events

"This decision was made months ago due to the clear and visible intensification of the occupation and colonisation of Palestine this year – of course mainstream media did not bother to pick this up until last Saturday.

“We aim to provide organic and creative spaces for the community to come together and think critically about how we can self-organise develop alternative ideas that challenge inequality and the denial of dignity to those who need it most.

“As always, Féile na Carraige focuses our attention on the topical challenges and opportunities that we face today; Language Revitalisation, a United Ireland and Irish Neutrality; the need for internationalism; socio-economic rights and the need for adequate housing for all and the urgent requirement for a more humane approach to mental health."

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy praised festival's organisers.

“Thank you for the invitation to be here today at the launch of Féile na Carraige, yet another initiative which demonstrates the drive and the activism which is the hallmark of Glór na Móna," he added.

Mayor Ryan Murphy

"This launch encapsulates common elements which are driving change across the city of Belfast. That optimism and the endeavour for both local communities and the Irish language community, often together, are animating the city, North to South, East to West.

"Glór na Móna’s ambition has never rested. The continuing plans for further accommodation are bold and necessary to build on the potential of a vibrant multi-purpose Irish medium hub with families and young people at its very heart, driving youth, community, heritage, and wellbeing in the Upper Springfield area and beyond.

"The launch of this year’s Féile na Carraige is yet another fine example of that ambition for the organisation and for this wider community.”