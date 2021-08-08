Féile na hAbhann: Ormeau community rows in behind river fest

RIVER RETURN: Féile na hAbhann battled through showers to cast a magical spell over the Lagan walkway

Despite four seasons in one day, the Féile na hAbhann river festival on the Lagan walkway at Ormeau today (Sunday) proved a resounding success, says carnival captain Gerard Rice of LORAG.

"We had 20 boats on the Lagan with young people from the streets around us enjoying boating activities," he said. "That represents a real transformation for an area which has, sadly, been divorced from the Lagan for almost a hundred years."

What a day! 🙌



Féile na hAbhann is in full swing! pic.twitter.com/IjdLdaP4w9 — Feile Na hAbhann (@feilenahabhann) August 8, 2021

An imported sandy beach, a feisty Punch and Judy, African drummers (who didn't, unfortunately, bring the weather with them), Japanese dancers, a mini-céilí, food stalls and children's activities were complemented by river experiences courtesy of the Lagan Dragon rowers and the Lagan Search and Rescue team.

CRYBABY: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and brother Fiontán from the Market Development Association with baby Banba who really didn't like the look of the photographer. Pic by Máirtín Ó Muilleoir

A Belfast Trust pop-up vaccination clinic proved a shot-in-the-arm for the festival-goers with several taking up the offer of a jab-on-the-go.

3 of our 1st recipients to receive their 1st Pfizer Vaccine today at our pop up clinic @feilenahabhann We are here until 4pm 💉❤️ #jabDone @BelfastTrust https://t.co/bws7BgM4lh — Joanne Coogan (@JoanneCoogan4) August 8, 2021

The return of Féile na hAbhann come as plans are advancing to restore the Murray Lockhouse - the last remaining lockhouse facing the Lagan— are coming close to fruition.

"This represents the start of a new era for the Ormeau," added Gerard. "One we want to share with our neighbours in the inner-city and, indeed, with the entire city. A rejuvenated lock house with training and community amenities including a social economy café would really leverage the opportunities of the Lagan for all."

Might have been a little wet down by the river but that didn't dampen the festivities along the Lagan Walkway.

Curraghs, Mermaids, Dinosaurs and Musicians all added to the fun. pic.twitter.com/SdS7c84wQY — Mairéad O'Donnell (@modshortstrand) August 8, 2021

Féile na hAbhann, launched in 2019, had been cancelled last year due to Covid. This year's event was held in line with Covid protocols and was supported by Belfast City Council.