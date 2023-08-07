FÉILE 23: Palestinian editor to share his perspective with audience

VIEWPOINT: The Palestine Chronicle editor and academic Dr Ramzy Baroud will be the main speaker at the event

AS PART of this year’s Féile an Phobail visitors to St Mary’s University College will be able to take part in a day of Palestinian solidarity organised by the Belfast Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Thursday 10 August.

The day will feature events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba when thousands of Palestinians were displaced by Israeli forces in 1948.

The main speaker at the event is Dr Ramzy Baroud, editor of The Palestine Chronicle, a Palestinian newspaper which documents daily life in Palestine and covers issues which are largely ignored by the Western media concerning the occupation and daily struggle of Palestinians. Dr Baroud will also be speaking on his new book written with Ilan Pappé, an Israeli historian titled ‘Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak Out’.

During the day there will be Palestinian food on offer as well as a book stall and solidarity goods which can be purchased. A free screening of the acclaimed film ‘Fadia’s Tree’ which documents a Palestinian refugee woman’s quest to find an ancient tree which she has never seen and only heard tales of from her family.

Accompanying the talks will also be a panel from Trade Union Friends of Palestine, Kairos Palestine and Jews for Palestine Ireland.

Sue Pentel of Jews for Palestine Ireland said: “We are proud and delighted to bring Dr Ramzy Baroud to Belfast. Palestine Day has been organised by the Irish Solidarity Palestine Campaign and supported by the other members of the panel.

"We are also delighted to announce that also speaking will be be David Harrold, the chair of Palestine Trauma Centre (UK) which works with Palestinians on the ground in Gaza and seeks to help individuals and families deal with trauma through numerous therapies.”

Sue continued: “Israel currently has the most right-wing and xenophic government who are displacing Palestinians daily, they are arming settlers who are perpetrating more violence on Palestinians to completely remove them from Israeli-controlled lands.

"Palestine Day will be very important to hear from Dr Ramzy Baroud about what is happening on the ground and from Harrold David who helps to deal with the trauma resulting from the occupation and violence.”

Palestine Day will be held at St Mary's University College from 11am-9pm Thursday 10 August.