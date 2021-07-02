COUNCIL REPORT: Festival funding sparks exchange at July's meeting

AS July begins, councillors had one final meeting before heading off on summer recess and that meeting began with the DUP’s Alderman Brian Kingston asking Council to note the election of Naftali Bennett as Prime Minister of Israel and his connections to Belfast.



Following this, Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, began what she plans to be a tradition each month, by reading a letter that she has received from a child.



This month’s letter was from four-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, the face of the Donate4Dáithí campaign. In the letter, the Ballymurphy toddler described Belfast as his happy place.

Lord Mayor @KateNicholl read a letter from 4-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann at tonight's monthly meeting of Council. Dáithí needs a heart transplant and he and his family have set up @Donate4Daithi to raise awareness of @OrganDonationNI



"Belfast is my happy place", says Dáithí. pic.twitter.com/hGlgysmvoy — Belfast City Council #AWeeBitOfHope (@belfastcc) July 1, 2021

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading then called on Council to meet with Capita after a report found they engaged in "systemic maladministration" in their administration of Personal Independence Payment.



A lively debate ensued when Alderman Kingston rose to his feet to propose that the Open Call for funding allocated to the Summer Community Diversionary Programme be postponed this year and the money be available for festivals in August.



He proposed that groups who were awarded the funding in 2019 should be able to access the fund again this summer without having to apply and that the money could be used for community events later in the year.



The money from the Programme funds a series of events over the summer and is used to divert young people away from bonfires and other anti-social activities associated with the Twelfth of July and anti-Internment events such as the Féile Dance Night.



This funding has previously caused controversy with concerns being raised regarding the allocation process and this raised its head once again this year.



SDLP Councillor Donal Lyons said that he didn’t understand the proposal and that he doesn't believe it is a good way for rate payers money to be used. He pointed out the number of councillors who had declared an interest in the topic and questioned the proposal to prevent a Call In on the decision.



The Alliance Party’s Cllr Peter McReynolds agreed with Cllr Lyons and said "it is completely inappropriate to throw out good governance and responsible procedures” in relation to the allocation of funding.



His party colleague, Cllr Michael Long described the proposal as a carve-up between the DUP and Sinn Féin. Cllr Long went on to describe the debate as “a total and utter waste of time" and said that there needs to be openness and transparency in how the funding is allocated. The Alliance Party Councillor told the chamber that he would be raising the issue with the Audit Office.



I don't know how many times I can say I'm disappointed but not surprised when DUP & SF pull yet another stunt around the carve up of public money.. this is not good government. pic.twitter.com/xZFN8T4qmh — Áine Groogan (@AineGroogan) July 1, 2021

Cllr Áine Groogan also raised concerns on behalf of the Green Party and said that she was also confused about the proposal and had no understanding of what the application process is. Cllr Groogan went on to describe the expectation on officers to turn this around in a matter of weeks as “disgraceful and inappropriate”.



People Before Profit’s Cllr Matt Collins described the last minute proposal as ridiculous and that it was a communal carve-up. He went on to say that he was deeply cynical about what was happening but recognised the important community groups that will benefit such as Féile an Phobail and that on that basis, he would not block the proposal.



The amendment went to a recorded vote and was passed.



Following this, People Before Profit Councillor Fiona Ferguson raised concerns around the establishment of a Business Committee through which it would be decided what motions would make it to the floor of the Council chamber.

Tonight I proposed that a Business committee isnt set up by Belfast City Council. It's an attempt by Sinn Féin/DUP to silence small parties who threaten their cosy carve up. DUP Cllr Kingston confirmed it is about control. Sinn Féin were pathetically silent and pushed it through. https://t.co/gkhNxi6Ro3 — Cllr Fiona Ferguson (@fiona_ferg) July 1, 2021

Cllr Ferguson proposed that the minutes be rejected and this was seconded by Cllr Lyons who described it as “nothing more than a political filter”.



Alderman Kingston raised a point of information and said that it will be the most representative committee on Council as it would have representatives from all eight parties.



While other parties had raised concerns around the make-up of the committee, particularly around the numbers allowing the DUP and Sinn Féin to prevent motions by the likes of the Greens, PBP and the UUP from coming forward, Alderman Kingston described their mandates as a matter for the people at election time.



Cllr Ferguson’s amendment to reject the proposal went to a recorded vote where it fell.



Cllr Ferguson also raised concerns around proposals to extend Sunday trading hours until 5 September.



The People Before Profit Councillor proposed that the issue should not automatically come before the City Growth and Regeneration Committee in September and that the council should conduct a fresh consultation on the topic with the retail union USDAW and shop workers.

Workers in Belfast have had Sunday hours taken from them for a number of months to assist with the pandemic. These workers were on the front line. It's time Sunday's are returned to them and I'm delighted my proposal to that effect was voted through at Council ✊🏻 @Usdaw4Sundays pic.twitter.com/9x2JyCBHXj — Cllr Fiona Ferguson (@fiona_ferg) July 1, 2021

The proposal was passed with 43 votes in favour. There were seven votes against, while Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl abstained.



Alliance Councillor Peter McReynolds proposed that the Council write to The Executive Office and the Department for Communities for the transfer of full regeneration powers and associated resources to local authorities as a matter of priority.



Cllr McReynolds said that place shaping is increasingly becoming a critical part of the recovery process, especially in an environment where places will be different and that there is a need for local solutions. He went on to say that obtaining control of regeneration powers would also complement the Local Development Plans and the Council’s community planning framework.

Cllr Matt Garrett, who was the former chair of the Northern Ireland Local Government Agency, said that they had consistently called on councils to be given these powers.

Green Party Councillor, Áine Groogan said that the decision not to transfer regeneration powers to council at the time of Local Government reform was "completely illogical”.



The motion passed with the DUP abstaining.

Thanks to the many people who have shared their experiences with me in preparation for this motion- we need to break the stigma around #miscarriage and recognise the impact that it has on so many families and allow time to grieve. Huge thanks also to @sianalliance for seconding. https://t.co/UbS31o3ixq — Cllr Michelle Kelly (@ShellKell00) July 1, 2021

Four other motions were sent to committee without debate. These included a motion on paid leave for miscarriage, a programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a proposal to note the connection between the Ulster Memorial Tower and Belfast City Council.

There was also a proposal by Cllr Carole Howard for Council to repurpose two benches as ‘Happy to Chat Benches’ while also calling on the Minister for Health to initiate the development of a Northern Ireland Loneliness Strategy in partnership with other relevant Executive colleagues.





