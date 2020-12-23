Festive cheer alive and well in Beechmount

THE Christmas spirit is well and truly alive in Beechmount.

Children have enjoyed a special visit from Santa and his elf thanks to the efforts of the Beechmount Residents Collective (BRC) who have been working to collect and donate toys and food to those most in need in the area in these difficult times.

Chairperson from the BRC Tommy Doherty said: “Over December our members had decided to launch an anti-poverty programme to act in solidarity with our community on an already hard year for needy families and those who may have fallen through the net during the pandemic.

“The toy and food drive appeal had built huge momentum in the area and the generosity of Beechmount shone through with the true spirit of community and Christmas coming to the fore.

“The project was launched by a group of local lads, from 18 to 30, who care deeply about where they live and I would like to pay special thanks to these young men as they selfishly gave up their time to make a difference to other families around them,” he said.

“We in the BRC would like to take this opportunity to thank the local businesses around us for their kind donations from Fitzys Treat Bar, Beechview Credit Union, Bronze and Brows, Barnes Chippy, Northern Mortgages and the Red Devil bar. Their input made huge impacts.

“On Friday we ended with a socially distanced visit from Santa and his elf which was our gift to the area as a thank you for support and to raise some Christmas spirit in the area for the kids. As I said we just want to thank everyone who has donated to the appeal.”