Workers' Party pay tribute to Rose Curry and Gerard O'Hare

THE Workers’ Party have held a commemoration to mark the 50th anniversary of two young Fianna members killed in a premature explosion in the Grosvenor area.

On 23 September 1971, Official Na Fianna Éireann members Rose Curry (17) and Gerard O'Hare (18) died at a house on Merrion Street when a bomb intended for an attack on the British Army exploded.

The pair had brought the device back to the house after the operation was called off due to a risk to civilians.

A commemoration at Milltown Cemetery saw wreaths laid on behalf of both the Curry and O’Hare families as well as the Workers’ Party and its National Commemoration Committee.

The event was chaired by Michael McCorry, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party, with the main oration was given by Peter Sullivan. Delivering the oration, Mr Sullivan said Rose and Gerard's deaths were a "huge loss" in the struggle for a "United Irish Republic."

"Rose and Gerard were only 17 and 18-years-old when they died tragically in a premature explosion," he said.

"Two young sweethearts, with their whole lives ahead of them, they left behind their heartbroken families, their friends and comrades. They are part of a long line of committed revolutionaries who from Wolfe Tone’s time have sought to achieve Tone's objective the unity of Catholic, Protestant and Dissenter, a principle which remains as essential today as it was in Tone’s time.

"Since that awful day when our comrades lost their lives we have undergone many changes and along the way have lost many, many valuable comrades to the same cause. I have no doubt that if Rose and Gerard were alive today they would still be part of our struggle. Their commitment to our struggle was total and they were a most significant loss to our movement and of course to their families."

Mr Sullivan said their death's sent "shockwaves and sorrow throughout the Lower Falls and surrounding areas".

"Their funeral was one of the largest ever seen, thousands lined the streets to pay their respects as the bodies of Rose and Gerard were flanked by a Fianna guard of honour," he said.

"There is no doubt that Rose and Gerard would have had a huge influence in shaping future political developments in the Republican movement and their deaths deprived us all of two courageous and committed republicans."

He added: "We acknowledge that many people have walked a different road since 1971 but we have all come here today to pay our respects to two courageous heroes of the Republican movement. To remember them with pride and honour.

Mr Sullivan paid tribute to the "brave volunteers who kept the flame alive and who knew the dangers they faced in what was a very unequal struggle".

He told of members of the Official movement who were "murdered by sectarian assassins and others who died at the hands of so-called forces of law and order".

In concluding his oration, Mr Sullivan reiterated the Workers' Party's view on what he described as the "real enemy" of capitalism.

"It is not the worker of any religion or none it is the exploiter who manipulates and when it is necessary for them to maintain their power they will use all forms of coercion whether it be economic means or discrimination they will not hesitate to keep workers divided as we know to our cost in this land of ours," he stated.

"The transformation of our movement from a broad Nationalist organisation to a class conscious party of the working class was brought about by many comrades and again I would stress we have a duty to our dead comrades to finish the task that they were engaged in and for which they gave their lives. Today we recognise this fact and it is most important that we do not forget.

"We remember Rose and Gerard today with pride and honour."

Meanwhile, The Workers' Party has accused members of a political faction – which split from the organisation earlier this year – of removing flags erected on the anniversary of Rose Curry and Gerard O'Hare.

The split, which is centred around the party's one-time Northern leadership, has seen opposing factions attempt to lay claim to the Workers' Party name, leadership and assets.

In a statement released through its official communications channels, the Workers' Party stated: "We note that on the actual anniversary of Rose and Gerard’s death, September 23rd, Workers’ Party members flew the flags of Na Fianna Eireann at half mast in the Joe McKelvey Garden on the Grosvenor Road.

"It is with deep sadness that we note members of the Business Committee, who split from the Workers’ Party last year, took it upon themselves to remove the flags without our knowledge or consent. We sincerely apologise to the families of Rose and Gerard as well as to our comrades and friends for this insult to their memories."