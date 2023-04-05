Translink condemns brawl on the Glider in West Belfast

FIGHT: Translink condemned the physical altercation on the Glider on Saturday night

TRANSLINK have condemned a physical altercation which took place on the Glider on the Falls Road on Saturday night.

A video circulating on social media shows three men involved in the fight while another man attempts to stop the brawl.

Eyewitnesses in the video can be heard stating that there was “blood everywhere” following the altercation.

A Translink spokesperson said that the “safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times".

“We strongly condemn this incident, on Saturday, 1st April, which has been reported to the PSNI.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to anyone who physically or verbally threatens or abuses our staff or passengers and have a range of measures in place to enhance safety including CCTV systems on board our Glider vehicles and at halts; and our staff use body worn cameras.

“We also work closely with the PSNI, including Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the PSNI Safe Transport Team, to reduce and prevent acts of anti-social behaviour.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and “police are appealing for anyone who may have any information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch.”