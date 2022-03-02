Stewartstown Road murder investigation after man is stabbed

INVESTIGATION: A bunch of flowers marks the scene of where the stabbing took place

A WOMAN has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in the Stewartstown Road area on Tuesday night.



Police received a report shortly before midnight that a man had been stabbed at a property in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just before 11.50pm, that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of West Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty said the community is in shock.

“This is a residential area with a number of families living nearby and this was horrendous news for them to wake up to this morning.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim of this attack."

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell added:

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.