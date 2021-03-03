Fillip for US Special Envoy appeal as 'Billion Dollar Man' voices support

"MUCH REMAINS PRECARIOUS": Tom DiNapoli writes to President Biden to press Envoy appeal. He is pictured here addressing the Aisling Awards in 2014.

Appeals to the US President Joe Biden to appoint a Special Envoy to the North were given a boost today with the news that New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has endorsed the bid.

As the man who holds the purse strings of the state's $194bn pension fund, Billion Dollar Man Tom DiNapoli wields huge influence not just in the Empire State but across the US and internationally.

As an investor in many companies with operations in the North, Comptroller DiNapoli — who won more votes in the last state-wide election than any other candidate — has visited Belfast often to voice support for the peace process and for the MacBride Principles on Fair Employment.

The call for a Special Envoy to build the peace and boost the economy in Northern Ireland has resonated with Irish America. First NY State Assemblyman @Michael_Cusick & then @SenatorMenendez making clear their support to @POTUS https://t.co/VjDrB67bpe — Irish Echo Newspaper (@IrishEcho) February 11, 2021

In a letter to President Biden, the comptroller weighs in behind the envoy campaign which was initiated by our sister paper in the US, The Irish Echo, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

"I am writing to ask you to appoint a talented diplomate to serve as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland," he writes. "I know you are well aware of the vital role played by Senator George Mitchell as Special Envoy in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and persuading the pasties to commit to it. American influence — including advancing the MacBride Principles, investing in economic development and supporting the resolution of conflicts —has been critical in building peace and prosperity over the last two decades."

In his letter, Comptroller DiNapoli warns that the political temperature here has been rising since Brexit.

"While Northern Ireland's progress has been impressive much remains precarious," he adds. "Covid-19 and the UK's departure from the EU have increased tensions. At the same time, the working agreement governing the North's unique status after Brexit includes real opportunities as well as risks. An envoy who can promote constructive dialogue and who enjoys your confidence can be a tremendous force for good in the region."

With a target of 3,000 signatures, the online petition now stands at 2,902. You can add your name here.