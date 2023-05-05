'Frustration' as flags are erected in Finaghy – six weeks earlier than usual

AN SDLP councillor has hit out after men were seen erecting Union flags at Finaghy crossroads on Thursday night.

SDLP councillor Dónal Lyons said it is "deeply frustrating" after flags were erected in the mixed area of South Belfast.

The Balmoral representative was out canvassing last night when he received a number of phone calls from irate constituents concerned about flags being put up at Finaghy crossroads and Finaghy Road South.

The flags are usually erected in mid June ahead of the July 12th loyalist celebrations but have appeared up to six weeks early this year. There is local speculation that they have been put up for Saturday's coronation.

"This isn’t a new thing but a deeply frustrating thing," explained Councillor Lyons.

Finaghy is a shared community where people of all traditions and none live happily side by side.



Have had a range of people (inc some unionist) contact me tonight annoyed about flags going up. All it’s doing is introducing needless division into the area ahead of the election. pic.twitter.com/l4l8ghMaVI — Dónal Lyons (@DonalLyons) May 4, 2023

"Finaghy crossroads is a shared space and Finaghy is a very diverse area. It is not nationalist or unionist. There are people from all over the world living there and people from here and they do so quite happily side by side.

"Every year, a very small group of people put flags up and it seems to be earlier every year.

"It may or may not be to do with the coronation but the fact is the people who put them up did not tell anyone. I cannot speak for them.

"A few years ago, the DUP were going on about how they had organised a flags protocol for Finaghy. It was never discussed with representatives for the area."