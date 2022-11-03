Final four announced for the Aisling Sports Award

WITH the nominations now closed for the 2022 Aisling Sports Award, sponsored by Sean Graham Bookmakers, we have whittled down the list to the final four ahead of the gala event to be held at the Europa Hotel on Friday, November 25.



For 26 years, the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise. And as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Andersonstown News in November 2022, we have even more cause than usual to present a celebration of a transformed, progressive and peaceful Belfast.

Following a tough few years for sport in the city, 2022 saw some remarkable sporting achievements.

This year, the winner will once again be decided by a panel and the judges will have a tough task deciding who picks up the gong from the final four.

Your Sport nominees for the Aisling Awards 2022 are:

Newington FC - Steel & Sons Cup plus NIFL Premier Intermediate winners

Cliftonville Women - NIFL Women's Premiership champions

Pearse's GAC - Antrim Junior Football Championship winners

Laochra Loch Lao - Antrim Ladies Junior B champions

Looking ahead to this year's awards, Brian Graham from sponsors Sean Graham bookmakers said: "The Aisling Awards is a local award for local people which I think is brilliant.

"It is also recognition for not only professional and semi-pro sports but also amateur sports.

"To see the kids back playing sport again is great for physical fitness and for mental health again.

"We have seen a dramatic growth in ladies sport recently, including soccer and GAA, which is great to see and they are rightly getting the recognition they deserve.

"From a Northern Ireland point of view, we have Pádraig McCrory wining a world title in boxing, Rory McIlroy doing very well, Mark Allen in snooker.

"On a more local level, we had the success of the Cliftonville Ladies and other local stars in GAA and boxing, I think it has been a wonderful year.

"I congratulate the final four nominees, all very deserving of recognition and I look forward to celebrating all nominees and winners on November 25."