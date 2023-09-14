Finucane calls on Irish government to take interstate case over Legacy Bill

North Belfast MP John Finucane has called on the Irish government to confront the ‘cynical and cruel’ Legacy Bill through an interstate case against the British government.

Speaking after the Legacy Bill passed its final stage in the House of Lords, the Sinn Féin man MP said: “The British government's flawed and irredeemable Legacy Bill has always only been about one thing – closing the door on families ever getting truth and justice.

“The British government has forced this cynical and cruel legislation through and ignored the voices of victims, all political parties on this island, human rights experts, churches, the US, UN, EU and Irish Government. The British Labour Party has also said it will repeal this legislation if they are in government after the next Westminster election.

“The British government has reneged on an international agreement to implement the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 in a human rights' compliant manner.

“The Irish government should now confront this denial of human rights and breach of international human rights law through an interstate case and international action against the British government."