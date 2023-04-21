Events to remember Fionntán McGarvey and raise organ donation awareness

ORGAN DONATION: Fionntán McGarvey (18) was able to save two lives after his kidneys were donated to donors in need

A SERIES of events including a football competition and talks on organ donation have been organised in memory of Fionntán McGarvey (18) who died in January 2022.

Fionntán passed away following an altercation which took place on Finaghy Road North on 27 December 2021. He died in late January 2022. Fionntán's kidneys were donated and as a result helped to save the lives of two people in need of a transplant.

Since then a society has been established at Queen's University, the We Are Donors Fionntán Branch to honour his memory.

Fionntán was a former pupil of Rathmore Grammar School and a player on St Brigid's GAC U-20 and senior football team. In Fionntán's memory and to help spread awareness around organ donation the society and Rathmore Grammar have partnered to hold a football competition today, Friday, for the Sunflower Cup.

The Sunflower Cup is set to take place at Rathmore Grammar School from 9am to 3pm. Twelve Belfast schools will be taking part with teams of Year 11 boys who be battling to win the competition.

On Saturday at Queen's University a series of talks on organ donation will be held which have been organised by the society.

Caitlín Mooney from QUB's We Are Donors Fionntán Branch explained the fundraising efforts and talks which will be held over the weekend:

“On Saturday we’re running an event in Queen's and we'll have the top people involved in organ donation to give some talks for us.

"Dr Dominic Trainor, an ICU consultant based in The Royal Victoria Hospital – who is also the Regional Lead for Organ Donation here – will be speaking as will specialist nurses who will be talking about how to have conversations around organ donation with people and families.

"Máirtín Mac Gabhann, Dáithí’s dad, will also be there to speak to us about the importance of organ donation."

Fionntán McGarvey, a former student at QUB, tragically died in January 2022 at just 18 years old. His love for life prompted him to sign up for the organ donor register. His family and friends carry on his legacy by helping to raise awareness for organ and blood donation. — We Are Donors (@WeAreDonorsUK) February 8, 2023

Caitlín said the event will be able to remember Fionntán whilst also raising awareness around organ donation.

“It will be a really good event for us to pay tribute to Fionntán's memory and to pay tribute to him by getting the campaign up and running. I went to school with Fionntán’s sister who was in the year below me at Rathmore and my big brother is good friends with Fionntán’s older brother. Our Treasurer Anna is also a very close family friend of Fionntán’s family so there are a lot of emotional ties as well in our society. There are also a lot of people who are passionate about organ donation as well involved so it will be great to hear experts speak about the issue."