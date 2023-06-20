Fire Service attacked by youths after fire at Páirc Nua Chollann

FIREFIGHTERS came under attack by youths while attending scenes of deliberately lit fires at Páirc Nua Chollann.

Friday afternoon saw a group of youths gather at the park on the Stewartstown Road lighting a fire close to exercise equipment. The Fire Service were then attacked while attempting to extinguish the fire.

The PSNI have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

“Police in West Belfast received a report that a group of youths had lit a fire in Páirc Nua Colláin, on the Stewartstown Road at 4.40pm on Friday June 6.

"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire had been extinguished upon their arrival. While in attendance, youths began to throw items at the appliance which resulted in damage to the passenger side door. The group then dispersed.”

NI Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander David Harbinson said:

“Firefighters were called to reports of grassland on fire on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. 1 Fire Appliance from Cadogan Fire Station attended the incident.

“Unfortunately when our crew arrived at the incident they were attacked by a small group of youths. No Firefighters were injured however slight damage was done to the paintwork on the Fire Appliance.

“Firefighters withdrew from the incident at 4.42pm and the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“We will continue to work closely with community groups, statutory agencies and elected representatives to try and prevent attacks like this from happening again.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhín McCann has set up a multi-agency meeting to tackle the ongoing anti-social behaviour involving the PSNI, community safety teams and youth clubs.

"We are hoping that we can nip this in the bud early in the summer and hopefully this doesn’t continue,” Cllr McCann said.

“I was there early afternoon on Friday working alongside youth providers in the neighbourhood teams. We were dealing with the anti-social behaviour in the park with very young children between the ages of 11 and 14.

“The Fire Service were attacked not once but twice. On Saturday, there were similar issues with the Fire Service attacked again.

“We are looking for solutions, we are looking for changes. We want to make sure that the park is enjoyed by kids of all ages and families, workers and adults as well. We don’t want to see that type of behaviour in the district, and we don’t want to see that in our new park which has been such a great asset to date, and that people worked so hard to deliver.”