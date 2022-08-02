Fire Service control blaze at former bunscoil site

SCENE OF BLAZE: The site of the old Bunscoil at Wyndham Drive

FIRE-FIGHTERS have put out a blaze at a former North Belfast bunscoil which has been the target of vandals in recent months.

The alarm was raised after the fire broke out on Monday night at the former Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain at Wyndham Drive. The Fire Service was called at 7:17pm to the blaze with three fire appliances attending the incident from Whitla, Westland and Springfield fire stations.

Fire-fighters wore breathing apparatus and used a jet to extinguish the blaze. By 8:57pm the incident had been dealt with.

The fire is believed to have been deliberately started.

Local councillors in the area have hit out at those responsible.

Sinn Féin Cllr Nicola Bradley said: “This was a serious blaze which took fire crews some time to get under control.

“This former bunscoil site has been a persistent problem for the local community with ongoing anti-community activity.

“We have worked with residents and statutory agencies to secure the site and building but this setback comes as a major blow to any plans to bring the building into community use.

“Fire-fighters have been amazing and I can’t praise them highly enough for their work but it is terrible that these life-saving resources are being diverted to deal with incidents like these.

“More must be done to secure the site and we are engaging with residents regularly.’’

SDLP Cllr Paul McCusker tweeted expressing his gratitude to the Fire and Rescue Services for their quick response and getting the blaze under control.

Old Irish school at Wyndham drive is currently on fire. NIFRS is at the scene and advice is the avoid the area. Thanks to the fire service for their quick response and have it under control, waiting on an update from them on how the fire started. — Paul Mc Cusker (@Paul_Mc_Cusker) August 1, 2022

The site has become a popular location for anti-social behaviour over the past year which has seen the abandoned building being the subject of fires and smashed windows.