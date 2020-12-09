Fire sprinklers for seven towers

NEW ERA: Residents in the New Lodge tower blocks have welcomed plans to install sprinklers

FIRE sprinkler systems are to be installed in Housing Executive tower blocks, including the seven towers in the New Lodge.

The £8m programme will begin in 2021, following pressure for new safety measures following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

Liam Wiggins, Chair of the New Lodge Housing Forum welcomed the news.

“It is good news for the health and wellbeing of the residents. We had talked about this from Grenfell,” he said.

“It will be a heat-activated system and we are very happy with the plans.

“Residents seem happy enough as well. Hopefully it will be installed sooner rather than later.”

Paul Isherwood, Director of Asset Management in the Housing Executive, said: “Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in June 2017, we immediately inspected each of our tower blocks, updated their risk assessments and ensured that necessary safety measures were in place.

“We also set up an independent reference group to review all aspects of fire safety in the organisation’s tower blocks and take into account any lessons from the Grenfell fire tragedy.

“While we believe that our fire safety arrangements are robust, the installation of sprinklers will further enhance safety and provide additional reassurance to residents.

“At present there is no statutory requirement for the installation of sprinklers in existing buildings, however, there is a view that building owners should not wait for the regulatory system to be reformed before carrying out any necessary fire safety measures.

“This is a major programme of work, which will take around two years to complete.”