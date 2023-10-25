Firework through Twinbrook letterbox could have been 'catastrophic'

LUCKY ESCAPE: The lit firework caused damage to the door but did not fully explode

AN ELDERLY Twinbrook resident who had a lit firework pushed through his letterbox while he was sleeping had a lucky escape with police stating the damage could have been 'catastrophic' if it had fully ignited.

Remains of the firework and damage to the property were still visible this morning, Wednesday, after the rocket was put through the letterbox at approximately 9.35pm last night in the Glasvey Court area of Twinbrook.

Inspector White said if the firework had fully ignited the damage could have been catastrophic.

“Thankfully, the firework did not fully ignite, but it did cause damage," he said.

“If this firework had exploded, the end result could have been catastrophic. As such, we are investigating this serious criminal act as attempted arson with intent to endanger life."

FIREWORK: The remains of the firework outside the property in Twinbrook

Inspector White continued: “Halloween is typically a very busy time of year for emergency services and it is not uncommon to see an increase in calls reporting a range of concerns.

“Fireworks are dangerous. Their misuse can have devastating and even fatal consequences. Last night’s unacceptable act was extremely traumatic for the vulnerable victim.

“We are increasing police patrols in the area to deter anti-social behaviour across this Halloween period, but I would ask local parents and guardians – do you know where your children are and who they are with?

“We are encouraging parents to speak to their young people about firework safety, and the consequences of their actions should they participate in illegal acts.

“They could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects."

Sinn Féin Councillor Seanna Walsh expressed concern over the incident and urged people to be aware of the harm fireworks can cause.

Speaking after the incident, the Twinbrook Councillor said:

“I was concerned to learn of a firework being pushed through the door of a vulnerable elderly person last night.

“Thankfully, the firework did not fully ignite, and the elderly person was not physically injured. Damage was caused to the property and the pensioner was left shaken.

“I would appeal to everyone, particularly young people, to be aware of the harm fireworks can cause and it is very concerning that the home of a vulnerable person was targeted in this way.