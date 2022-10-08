JJ urges caution with fireworks as Halloween season kicks off

A NORTH Belfast councillor has appealed for extreme caution as the Halloween season begins and youngsters are again drawn by the dangerous lure of fireworks.

Sinn Féin's JJ Magee says the use of fireworks has dramatically increased in recent days and is urging people to be cautious.

“For some weeks now the frequency of fireworks use in our communities has increased bringing with it dangers to young people, older citizens frightened in their homes and general nuisance for residents and pets," he said.

“It’s important young people in particular are educated about what many of them see as harmless fun.

“In fact the opposite is the case with numerous examples of eyes being lost or some very serious burns in recent years leading to life changing injuries.

“It’s also a disgrace that many of these fireworks are illegal and that people are profiting from this dangerous trade in unregulated fireworks.

“Statutory agencies such as the PSNI need to be actively closing down this trade and protecting young people from harm.

“I’d urge parents to speak to children on the dangers involved with fireworks and to respectfully look out for your neighbours some of whom already are suffering daily.”