Dive into the first week of Seachtain na Gaeilge

BRÉAG: The biggest Irish language festival is back with a range of events celebrating our native language and culture

THE biggest Irish language festival – nationally and internationally – is back with a range of events celebrating our native language and culture.

The annual Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia festival takes place from 1 to 17 March with events taking place all across the country providing Irish speakers and learners of the language opportunities to speak, learn and live the language.

Community organisations in Belfast are set to play an enormous role organising events in the area as well as with schools, music, sports, art and cultural organisations. The array of events on offer caters for all abilities of Irish.

Cumann Siúloide An Droichead have organised a ‘2 Day Camino’ 25km trek around Belfast incorporating the Belfast Hills for Irish language speakers and learners. The two day adventure begin on 4 March at 9:00am.

Day 1 will include a 15K trek, leaving from An Droichead and heading West to the Black Mountain and finishing up at Wolfhill.

Day 2 will include a 10K trek, reconvening at Wolfhill and progressing to Cavehill Country Park before heading back to An Droichead.

This is the first year of the Camino, which An Droichead hope will be an annual event. The walk will stop along the way at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiach, and Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain, both of whom will be providing refreshments for the walkers. There will be a celebration on Sunday at the end of the walk with music and refreshments in An Droichead. Register is available at www.androichead.com/camino (£30 including refreshments, insurance and t-shirt). Contact fionnuala@androichead.com for further details.

Gala 23 will be taking place on Saturday 4 March at 7pm at Belfast City Hall as part of An Droichead’s year of 30th birthday celebrations and Seachtain na Gaeilge. The popular folk band Pólca 4 will be performing on the night and providing entertainment after the dinner. First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill will be the guest speaker at the gala dinner which raises funds for a scholarship that An Droichead provides to third level Irish language students in Ulster University.

Raidió Fáilte are hosting a Spring Fair ‘Aonach an Earraigh’ on Saturday 4 March where Irish language and handmade goods will be available. The admission is free and the fair will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday at Raidió Fáilte in Divis.

Níl ach ceithre lá fágtha go hAONACH AN EARRAIGH!



🗓 Satharn 4ú Márta, 10:00-13:00

📍Carrchlós Raidió Fáilte



Tuilleadh eolais faoin Aonach agus faoi sheastán a chur in áirithe: https://t.co/4pQSg7wwfq pic.twitter.com/9ViYdHG6e0 — Raidió Fáilte (@raidiofailte) February 28, 2023

An Irish language family fun day will take place at Custom House Square on Saturday 4 March between 1pm and 5pm. Belfast city centre is set to come alive for Seachtain na Gaeilge’s ‘Spraoi Cois Lao’ with this year’s theme being one of celebration. A celebration of a thriving, growing and vibrant Irish language community in the city.

The event will bring with it a jam-packed day of bilingual family friendly activities, musicians, along with a showcase of local and national talent, fun and games, local vendors and much more.

Glór na Móna will be hosting an official presentation of the latest developments of their new capital project ‘Croí na Carriage’ which has made significant process recently. The project aims to develop a multipurpose community, youth, family and heritage hub for the wider Upper Springfield community. The event will take place on Friday 3 March at 12pm.

Suí ’s Scíth is back at Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill with free play, music, storytelling and plenty of conversation for both children and parents on Wednesday 8 March at 10am.

Seo chugaibh Clár Sheachtain na Gaeilge 2023! 🤩👇🏽



Have a look at our programme for Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023!🤩👇🏽https://t.co/nbVfxSYYw9



Agus cláraigh anseo | Register here👇🏽https://t.co/RvmATNqyym#SeachtainNaGaeilge2023 #Pobal #Óige pic.twitter.com/ElzBtqZpQv — Glór na Móna (@GlorNaMona) February 24, 2023

On Friday 10 March Glór na Móna is a hosting a fun-filled planting workshop for local Gaelscoil pupils specialising in sewing and preparing the garden for Springtime. There will be potatoes, seeds, and lots more to plant. The event begins at 10:30am.

Áras Mhic Reachtain are hosting Fite Fuaite, a reggae and Ska event with one of the city’s most famous outfits Bréag. Gaelic tunes, trip-hop, electronic beats and techno will be spun by DMU and Raidió Stíló. The event costing £7 takes place on 3 March at 8:30pm.

There will be a ‘Seanfhocal an Lae’ beginning on 1 March to start every morning with a quick video to boost your use of Irish. The series will include short videos, between one and two minutes, sharing Irish proverbs full of knowledge and wisdom passed down through generations of Irish speakers.

The Gaelscoileanna Quiz will take place in Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on Friday 3 March between 10am and 12pm. Teams from the local P7 Gaelscoileanna will complete against each other for the Aodáin Mac Póilín Shield to be recognised as the “most knowledgeable Gaelscoil” in the city.

Organisations across Belfast are organising various events every day of Seachtain na Gaeilge, including Ciorcal Comhrá’s intensive Irish language classes, and much more. More information can be found at Féile an Earraigh’s website.