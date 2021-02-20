SDLP rep welcomes flood alleviation scheme for Riverdale

The SDLP’s West Belfast representative Paul Doherty has welcomed the news that work is to commence on a £365,000 flood alleviation scheme on the La Salle Stream in Riverdale Park East.



The scheme which should take four months to complete involves the construction of approximately 180 metres of new culvert and manholes.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Mr Doherty said: “This is fantastic news and will be welcomed by the residents living in and around Riverdale. The impact of flooding can turn your life upside down very quickly and I’m glad that our SDLP Minister has recognised the need for investment in this community.



“This is a significant project and may cause some disruption in the area toward the end of February. But it will be well worth it to have a new £365,000 flood scheme that should give comfort to local people.”







Announcing the scheme, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “Once completed this significant investment should reduce the risk of flooding to approximately 10 residential properties in the vicinity.



“Flooding causes devastation and destruction and this is an area which has a history of flooding. The commencement of this work will directly benefit these homes with a reduction in flood risk when it is complete. I hope that this work will bring some comfort and reassurance to these homeowners in the Riverdale Park East area” she added.

People in the Riverdale area & parts of Andersonstown have been blighted by flooding for decades. I visited the area this week to speak to some of them & also to the A’Town News about SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon’s much welcomed delivery of a £365,000 flood scheme for the area. pic.twitter.com/9CBp3uXzj5 — Paul Doherty (@PaulDohertySDLP) February 18, 2021



The work is due to commence on 22 February and will be programmed to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however, road users should take care in the vicinity of the works and be aware of emerging construction traffic.