Lenadoon meeting hears first hand about drugs and mental health issues

PANEL: Órlaithí Flynn led a delegation of Sinn Féin and community representatives to meet with the Department of Health

SINN Féin representative, Órlaithí Flynn has led a delegation of Sinn Féin and community representatives to meet Department of Health officials in Glen Community Centre in Lenadoon to push for improved mental health and addiction services in West Belfast.

Speaking after the meeting, she said: "Real action is needed to tackle drug use in local communities, and to ensure that people have quick and easy access to mental health services.

"I have been listening to local families who have been impacted by drug addiction, and we are working together to bring about real change to better people’s lives.

"Today we have brought the Department of Health into our community to hear directly from local families, and to set out a series of actions that must be immediately taken by them to support vulnerable people and their families.

"I will continue to work night and day to make the voices of families and local communities heard, and to ensure that people have access to first class services."

Ms Flynn has been working with a number of families in the area, including the family of the late Jack Brennan who are campaigning for a rehab facility in the North.