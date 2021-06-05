Flynn welcomes proposed gambling law changes

CHANGES: Órlaithí Flynn MLA described the changes as a “major step forward” in making gambling safer.

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed plans by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to deliver major reform of gambling laws.

Among the changes being proposed are the creation of offences in relation to allowing children to play gaming machines, the establishment of a mandatory code of practice for those holding gambling licenses and permitting bookmakers and bingo clubs to open on Sundays and Good Friday.

The minister also plans to create powers to impose a statutory levy on gambling operators, broaden the definition of cheating to include attempted cheating and make gambling contracts enforceable in law.

Describing the changes as a “major step forward” in making gambling safer, the West Belfast MLA and Sinn Féin spokesperson on mental health said: “I welcome the announcement of Minister Deirdre Hargey’s plan to change the law to modernise gambling laws and protect people who gamble.



“This will update laws which are decades out of date and don’t reflect the change in technology.



“Gambling can be enjoyable, but we also need to make every effort to tackle problem gambling and keep people safe, particularly young people.



“Gambling contributes heavily to poor mental health which unfortunately continues to rise in our communities.”

The minister has proposed a two phase approach to delivering the reforms so that the changes can progress during the current Assembly mandate.

The first phase will deliver changes in around 17 key areas while the second phase will require a much longer timescale and will include a completely new regulatory framework which will regulate online gambling, including gaming machines.