Food bank demand soars as Covid surges again

A LOCAL food bank has reported a surge in demand for its services as Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

Andersonstown Road-based Foodstock has seen an exponential rise in service users since the onset of the pandemic with many in the community hit by loss of income, illness and the need to self-isolate.

On Monday, the Department of Health reported a further 639 new cases, bringing the total number who tested positive the previous seven days to 9,242.

Paul Doherty from Foodstock said rising Covid-19 cases have caused a "real escalation" in the number of people relying on food banks.

"We've certainly seen the numbers growing, and instead of opening three days a week, we're now open seven days a week to support those people throughout the community," he said.

"It's young families, elderly people, vulnerable people, and people who are in a position where they have no family or any other support mechanisms in place.

"We've been able to go out and support them where we can with food support or anything else we can assist with.

"It does kind of seem like we're going back to some of the peaks that we seen during October-time and November-time last year.

"It's a frightening prospect that there are so many people who are isolating or tested positive for Covid. What we do here is very community-led, and we have seen people stepping up as a result of that and further people wanting to get involved and help out.

"We're putting the message out there as well to look out for neighbours, look out for the elderly in your street, because there's a lot of people out there who are isolating. A lot of elderly people are now fearful of leaving their homes because of the increase we're seeing in the numbers of people with Covid."