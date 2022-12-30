Foodstock helps hundreds of families in West Belfast this Christmas

A FOODBANK in West Belfast has delivered to hundreds of families and individuals over the Christmas period ensuring people within the community had food on their table and children had toys under their trees.

The team at Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road delivered over 400 food parcels to families on the week of Christmas as well as providing over 500 children with presents for families to give on Christmas.

The team of volunteers work tirelessly all year round but especially during this festival period. Over 300 free cooked Christmas dinners were delivered to individuals living alone who may be elderly or vulnerable. Slim’s Kitchen worked with Foodstock to provide the meals.

“As a community, we were looking out for each other,” said Paul Doherty, Foodstock manager and founder.

“People were able to wake up on Christmas morning, put food on the table, heat their homes and give children gifts.

“We also had the added extra to be able to get out to people who were living on their own and giving cooked Christmas dinners. We saw the impact of that on the doorsteps, seeing how grateful people were and how much it meant to them that others were looking out for them.

“We also put it out to the community as well to say look out for your neighbours, look out for people in your streets who may be vulnerable, elderly and need a helping hand.

“It brings the goodness of people within the community where they are looking out and West Belfast has that, that is built into everyone here where we are constantly looking out for others and we’ve seen that.”

Paul emphasised the biggest change the organisation has seen is the number of working families who are struggling.

“Some working families have seen their mortgages maybe double in some cases and not being able to find any additional funds to have any sort of Christmas. Thankfully we were able to help a lot of families," Paul added.

“We were hearing terrible stories where parents were contemplating not having a Christmas or having to do other things and for us we weren’t prepared to let that happen. We think that people have been through enough here and we wanted to ensure that they could have a Christmas and that is why we have seen such a great response here in terms of the community coming together and dropping off donations in terms of toys, vouchers. It was incredible.

“We also witnessed incredible extra generosity such as the boxer Michael Conlan coming and donating £5,000 which we were able to go and buy vouchers at Smyths so families could go and pick their own gifts, things like that. We had an incredible response within our communities. It really got people through Christmas this year.”

Paul expressed his gratitude to all of the volunteers at Foodstock who work every day to support those within the community.

“Our volunteers never stopped all week,” he said. “We had the 50 to 50 Walk and Talk Group who came and did a day and they never stopped, they were absolutely relentless in trying to get to people and make sure that they had food on their table for Christmas and there was gifts there as well.

“People really stepped up in the community and really came together. Our work doesn’t stop at Christmas. Those issues still exist after Christmas and we’re still going to be here for people every day, seven days a week throughout the year looking out for communities going forward.”