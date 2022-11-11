Foodstock launch Christmas Toy Appeal as more families struggle

A WEST Belfast food bank have launched its Christmas toy appeal. Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road are working to support families who are struggling this Christmas with the aim of the appeal to ensure that no child wakes on Christmas morning without a gift.

The Christmas toy appeal is accepting donations of new toys, vouchers and selections boxes which can be left at Foodstock on 150 Andersonstown Road. Financial donations can also be made online through a gofundme page.

Two weight World Boxing Champion Carl Frampton helped launch the appeal with Foodstock at the Kennedy Centre with a range of local businesses, organisations and individuals including West Wellbeing, 50 to 50 Walking Group, Four Gears, Cliftonville footballers Cricky Gallagher and Stephen Mallon, Sainsbury’s, Home Bargains, Domhnall Nugent from the Let’s Face It podcast, RoyleMac10 Ltd and Sean Loughran from Big L’s competitions.

“What we’re seeing here today is a community coming together to try and do what they can to get people through this winter,” said Paul Doherty, Foodstock manager and founder.

“We’re seeing different people are struggling to eat and are struggling to heat their homes. From a family perspective, sadly we’ve heard parents are really struggling to provide gifts and toys for their children this Christmas.

“We’re working alongside social workers, health visitors, children’s services, youth centres and schools and identifying where there is real need in our communities. We’re stepping up to support those parents and those families as much as we can.”

Paul said the appeal hopes to raise funds and donations of new toys, vouchers and selection boxes to “ensure that families can celebrate and enjoy Christmas this year".

A range of businesses, organisations and individuals help launch the appeal

“We’re going to be doing that right up until Christmas Eve. The thing that we’re hearing so much is that some of the more larger toy drives have a cut-off point of October, so anyone falling into difficulties in November and December can’t avail of that support so that’s where organisations like ourselves are stepping up and stepping in to support families.

“We shouldn’t need food banks, we shouldn’t need to be having appeals like this but at the minute it’s providing a real lifeline and it’s helping families, it’s about showing solidarity with people during this time, and unprecedented time as well. This is the response we’ve seen today, we’ve Carl here, we’ve Sainsbury’s, Home Bargains, we’ve scores of people, companies and businesses that have gotten involved and they’re basically coming to us every day and asking, what can we do to help people this winter and this Christmas in our community.

"It’s inspiring to see; it gives us a real drive to help as many people as we can this winter. We’re going to do as much as we can to support families.”