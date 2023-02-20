Foodstock to host fundraising coffee morning following Syria Turkey earthquake

AN Andersonstown Road based foodbank and community hub are raising funds to support those impacted by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Foodstock are hosting a coffee morning in their Community Solidarity hub on Tuesday morning to raise funds and everyone is welcome.

Foodstock founder Paul Doherty said they have moved their focus towards fundraising so that “NGOs on the ground can practically help people there".

“We will have a coffee morning on Tuesday to raise funds and that will go towards the Disasters' Emergency Committee who are on the ground supporting people. We’re putting this on tomorrow as a response to people who have been coming to us every day asking what can we do to help.”

Last week saw Foodstock set up a collection point at the centre as an immediate response to the disaster and “linked in with a number of NGOs on the ground in that region who were proving support on the ground".

“There were a lot of people in West Belfast watching scenes on TV who wanted to do something about it, so we were able to send it off,” Paul explained.

Our Syria/Turkey appeal before the Cliftonville game tonight raised £532.47



Thanks to everyone who stopped & showed solidarity with people impacted by this devastating earthquake.



C'ville are more than just a club, they are an incredible community always looking out for others pic.twitter.com/Cawta2phFJ — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) February 14, 2023

“We had a fundraiser outside the Cliftonville game last week and raised over £500."

The Community Solidarity hub has an English conversational group every Monday. Paul said many people from Syria are part of that group and “are very much involved in the coffee morning” on Tuesday.

“It is a coming together of a community here in West Belfast trying to do all we can. We try our best to do what we can and hopefully we can raise some funds tomorrow,” Paul said.

The coffee morning is taking place at Foodstock’s Community Solidarity hub on Tuesday morning between 10:30am to 11:30am. Tea, coffee, buns and even pancakes for Pancake Tuesday’s will be provided.