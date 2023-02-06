Best foot forward in Kerrykeel as resurfacing gets underway

ON THE GROUND: Cllr Arder Carson has welcomed the commencement of footway resurfacing in Lenadoon

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed the commencement of resurfacing work in Lenadoon which as begun this week.

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said he is “delighted” to see work beginning on footway resurfacing in Kerrykeel Gardens.

The Department for Infrastructure have confirmed that the work is expected to be completed by the end of March.

“Myself and Órlaithí Flynn MLA pushed for this and we’re delighted now DFI Road Service have responded and the work is going to be done. It’s very welcome and we’re glad to see it,” Cllr Arder Carson said.

“The footpaths were the most important thing and that was the issue we raised with them. I have no doubt that this will be welcomed by residents in Kerrykeel.

“The footpaths were full of breaks and cracks and dangerous – particularly for older people. It will be good to see a new footway in Kerrykeel and will no doubt make a difference to people moving about.”