Children were playing in the area when man was shot in Springfield

CHILDREN were close by when a man was shot four times in the Springfield area, police have said.

A man in his 40s was shot in the back of both legs in the Forfar Lane area on Monday night.

Police have since said that children were in the area at the time and the bullets "could have strayed" and hit someone.

Detective Inspector Dane said: “Shortly before 9.15pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s received four gunshot wounds to the back of both of his legs outside a property at the Millennium Way area. It was reported that two men wearing dark coloured clothing made off from the scene following the incident.

“The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, and are described as non-life threatening at this stage. Damage was also caused to the front door and hallway of the property following the incident.

“This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society. This was a built-up residential area in daylight, with this barbaric attack showing a complete disregard for the local community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, especially with children present in the area at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1934 13/06/22.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the shooting.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible should get off the backs of the community," he said.



“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”