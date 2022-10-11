Four Winds housing development public consultation begins

DESIGN: One of the proposed home designs for the Ballymaconaghy Road development

A CONSULTATION is set to take place over plans to build 144 houses on the edge of South Belfast.

The £50m housing development is being proposed for ‘north of Ballymaconaghy Road’ close to the Four Winds area.

Public consultation on the Castlereagh site will go live next Monday and run for five weeks online.

Developers Lotus Homes and the Benmore Group will also carry out a drop-in consultation day in Belfast on Thursday October 13.

The planning application at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is in its early stages.

The area had previously been listed for major a construction project under another company for a total of 322 homes on two sites. The controversial plans faced heavy public objections at the time.

Head of planning at LCCC, Conor Hughes told the planning committee: “The site has been before the committee before. The site has now been acquired by a different developer.”

The new designs will now go through an extensive consultation process ahead of an expected full planning application this December.

A spokesperson for the planning agent ‘TSA’ told the local democracy service: “The development proposals will deliver the provision of 60 construction jobs and an investment of £50 million in the local economy.

“Lotus Homes and the Benmore Group are currently carrying out a pre-application community consultation in respect of their proposal for a residential development of 144 new family homes north of Ballymaconaghy Road, Castlereagh.

“A dedicated and bespoke website will be available for all interested parties to view the consultation document and site proposals and provide feedback.”

You can have your say on the consultation from Monday here.