CHECKS: NICHS believe up to 120,000 people in the North are unaware they have high blood pressure

FREE blood pressure tests will be available at a West Belfast MACE next week as part of a campaign to raise awareness.

Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) will be running the campaign at selected MACE's in a bid to raise awareness of the risks of high blood pressure. NICHS have said there is concern people could be living with undetected high blood pressure which lead to 50 per cent of heart attacks and strokes.

In West Belfast the team from NICHS will be at the MACE at Mount Alverno on the Springfield Road on 24 May. Anyone who wants a free blood pressure check can call in on the day and be tested by the team.

1000s of people in NI don't know they have high blood pressure! Are you one of them? 😨



280,317 people in NI have been diagnosed with high blood pressure but many more are undiagnosed!



➡️ Learn more: https://t.co/0MUET7Yow3



Thank you to MACE NI for supporting this campaign pic.twitter.com/hMbpOc5OA0 — Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (@nichstweet) May 6, 2023

Fidelma Carter, Head of Public Health at NICHS, said: “Over 280,000 people, or around one-in-five of the adult population in Northern Ireland, are living with high blood pressure but there is a significant number of people, around 120,000 who have high blood pressure and do not realise it.

"Shockingly, this means at least a quarter of the adult population here live with high blood pressure. This gives us great cause for concern due to the link between blood pressure with heart attacks and strokes.”

“Undetected high blood pressure is often known as ‘The Silent Killer’ due to the fact it rarely causes any physical symptoms or warning signs and is often only discovered after someone suffers a stroke or heart attack.

"The only way to know what your blood pressure is, and if it is high, is to have it measured and we are delighted to be working with our corporate partner MACE to give the public an opportunity to access free blood pressure checks.”

Fidelma continued: "A blood pressure check is simple and only takes a few minutes, but it really could help save your life.”