Friday deadline to apply for nursery and primary school admission

DEADLINE: Parents have until 12 noon on Friday to apply for admissions to nursery and Primary 1

THE deadline for applying for a place for pre-school or primary school in September 2022 is approaching with over 43,000 applications already made, the Education Authority (EA) has revealed.

This represents over 94 per cent of the projected number of children for the school year September 2022-June 2023.

The EA are making a final push to reach the small number of families who may not have applied for a place.

The deadline for punctual applications is this Friday at 12 noon and applications can be made online via here.

“We are delighted that so many families have already applied for a place in pre-school, or primary one for September 2022," said Peter Canavan, Head of Pupil Admissions and Financial Support Services at the EA. "However, we want to make sure that all families of children eligible to apply for a place are aware of the deadline. We work hard with colleagues in other organisations, such as Sure Start and children charities to reach all families.

“We want to highlight the deadline of the online admissions process to those small number of families who may not be aware of the process. So, if you know of any family who may not have applied for a place could you please encourage them to do so. We also want to make people aware that we are here to help and support them through the process through our email and telephone helpdesk."

Children born on or between 2 July 2017 and 1 July 2018 will be compulsory school age in September 2022 and an application must be made for a Primary One place.

Parents of children born on or between 2 July 2018 and 1 July 2019, can apply for a funded pre-school place in a Nursery School or Nursery Unit in a Primary School or a Voluntary/Private Playgroup participating in the Pre-School Education Programme.

Parents of children born on or between 2 July 2019 and 1 July 2020, can also apply for a funded pre-school place but only in a Nursery School or Nursery Unit in a Primary School and can only be admitted after target age children are admitted and where funded places remain.

You can contact the EA through their admissions helpdesk number or via their helpdesk emails. Admissions Helpdesk 028 9598 5595 –Monday-Thursday 8 am – 6 pm & Friday 8 am – 5 pm. Email: preschooladmissions@eani.org.uk or primaryadmissions@eani.org.uk