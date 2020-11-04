Frontline health group joins Aisling Awards search for Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic

SUPPORT FOR AISLING FROM THE FRONTLINES: Connected Health workers, pictured during the first Covid-19 surge, care for the most vulnerable in their homes.

Exceptional individuals and big-hearted groups stepped forward during the Covid crisis to help their neighbours and to keep spirts high among an often frightened and battered community.

Now, the community gets its chance to say thanks to those selfless heroes as the 24th annual Aisling Awards — for the first time being broadcast online to homes across Belfast — prepares to focus its efforts on saluting our Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic.

And now Connected Health, our premier domiciliary care health group, has stepped into support our search for the community group or community leader who will win this year's Community Heroes of the Pandemic Award.

"We know only too well the price paid by the community due to the impact of the coronavirus but our staff who live in the heart of the community and who have been caring for the most vulnerable have also been bowled over by the reports they get of inspirational heroes who have gone above and beyond to help others," said Connected Health Director Julie Cordner. "We really believe the Aisling Awards are particularly important this year when so many people are looking for good news stories in the face of this pandemic, the likes of which we have not seen in our lifetime. It's a pleasure therefore to be putting our shoulder to the wheel to spotlight the unsung heroes who have carried us all through his Covid storm."

The OU are proud to be premier sponsors of this year’s Aisling Awards saluting all the unsung heroes of the pandemic.



Nominations are now open so please get involved: https://t.co/sMTiIYKrEt#Allinthistogether @aislingevents pic.twitter.com/aYOl7kIrsC — The OU in Northern Ireland (@OUBelfast) October 29, 2020

Said Belfastmedia.com events manager Christina Sloan, "It's great to have Connected Health line out alongside Kennedy Centre, Open University and TG4 to keep hope alive in these challenging times. We appreciate that everyone in business face their own hurdles in face of the pandemic so their support to ensure the Aisling Awards take place when they are most needed signifies their own deep commitment to this community."

Nominations across ten fields — including unsung heroes of the pandemic in the arts, business, sport and education sectors — are now open on our website and in our newspapers. Full details of a ticket offering which includes home delivery of Aisling eats and refreshments to help you toast our heroes will be revealed next week.

Our video below from the Aisling Awards 2012 ceremony includes appearances by two great heroes of the community no longer with us, Tish Holland and Fr Des Wilson.