Council row over allocation of fuel poverty hardship vouchers in West

A VOUCHER scheme devised by Belfast City Council has been described as a “political carve-up” after vouchers had been allocated prior to information being published on the Council’s website.



The fuel poverty hardship fund which saw £100 vouchers going towards oil, gas or electricity distributed through nine strategic partners was agreed at December’s Council meeting and at the time concerns had been raised by a number of parties as to how the money would be allocated.



Belfast City Council first publicised the scheme on their social media channels on January 5 with the majority of the schemes opening on January 9. However, by this time the vouchers for West Belfast had already been distributed with the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum – the strategic partner responsible for the scheme’s delivery in West Belfast – having opened the scheme on 22 December.



People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins said that community groups “cherry-picked by the DUP and Sinn Féin” had allocated fuel poverty vouchers with little oversight.



“Fuel poverty vouchers are welcome support measure for hard-hit households, but there is a clear lack of transparency around how these were allocated,” he said. “The DUP and Sinn Féin colluded to ensure that only hand-picked groups could distribute the fuel poverty vouchers, which were subsequently allocated before many residents had a chance to apply.



“A majority of constituents who contacted us were unaware that the scheme had even been launched and some residents will justifiably feel that they’ve been left behind.

"Council management have stated that they did not publicise the scheme until January 6th, yet some groups were quietly distributing vouchers for almost three weeks beforehand."

If you live in Lisnasharragh and you haven't yet got a voucher from the @belfastcc fuel poverty hardship fund, the allocation for East Belfast has now run out. I am keen to see just how many people from Rosetta, Ravenhill & Wynchurch were able to access them in the end... — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) January 11, 2023

At this week’s monthly meeting of Belfast City Council, councillors raised concerns about the different approaches being taken by strategic partners in how the scheme would operate with some distributing the vouchers at public meetings, others opting for an application process and some distributing the vouchers to families that they already work with.



In total £1m was allocated across the city with just over £250,000 of that targeted at West Belfast.



Michael George from the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum apologised to people who haven’t been able to access the funding and said that the money allocated is a “drop in the ocean” as to what is needed.



“Some organisations were ready to deliver the scheme and had people who had already requested assistance,” he said. “The scheme had been discussed in the media when it was agreed by the Council and people were aware of it.



“Most organisations in West Belfast work with people who are in chronic need and they know who is most in need of this assistance.



“The Upper Andersonstown Community Forum act on behalf of half a dozen strategic partners across the area. All that I can say is that we have done this as fairly as possible, we have worked with our other partners and in the Greater Andersonstown area we had 250 vouchers to cover an area of around 5,000 homes which is a drop in the ocean as to what is needed.



“The Colin area had an allocation of around 700 vouchers for an area with 32,000 people.



“There is £600 coming to every household in the coming weeks. This £100 was to target those who were really struggling, and this is why some organisations wanted to get it out before Christmas so we didn’t have people struggling with their heating or electric.



“We did our best and we have apologised. We tried our best to make sure that those within the community who our teams are dealing with most weeks were facilitated.”



A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “The allocation and distribution of vouchers from the fuel poverty hardship fund is being looked after by partner organisations in each part of the city, as agreed by our councillors.



“As expected, the fund has received a lot of interest, and all the vouchers for West Belfast and a number of other areas have new been allocated.



“Details of other support and advice services to help people with the rising cost of living is on our website.”