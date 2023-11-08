Council funding approved for school breakfast clubs

FUNDING has been approved at Belfast City Council for school breakfast clubs to the tune of £250,000.

The funding was agreed at the monthly meeting after a motion put forward by West Belfast SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty, with funding coming from the Council's £1 million hardship fund which aims to tackle poverty.

Councillor Doherty welcomed the move and said the breakfast clubs would be administered by the Education Authority with funding from the council.

Cllr Paul Doherty up now speaking about a hardship fund saying we need to make sure this fund gets to the right people. He says schools are using food banks to provide food for breakfast clubs. Argues action by the council will help. — David McCann (@dmcbfs) November 1, 2023

“This £1m hardship fund has the potential to support families across our city who will be struggling during the upcoming winter period. We saw much criticism of the way this scheme was administered last year, which failed to meet demand and get support to those who needed it most.

"It was clear that significant lessons needed to be learned from that experience and I believe that the changes we’ve made will make a real difference for the better.

“Having seen the huge need that exists in our communities through my work with Foodstock I was able to bring that experience and communicate the issues that many families in our city are dealing with.

"There is currently a huge demand for school breakfast clubs to ensure that each child starts the day with a healthy meal and this £250,000 funding as part of the hardship scheme will support schools in delivering this alongside other anti-poverty measures."

This money will ensure that many children in schools across Belfast start their day with a healthy meal this winter.



Increasing funding for breakfast clubs & free schools meals is a key part of our #RightToFood campaign.



We'll keep fighting to tackle food poverty in our city. pic.twitter.com/kI6e5IqUeO — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) November 1, 2023

At the Council meeting on Wednesday night Alliance Councillor Sam Nelson backed the motion and praised the work the hardship fund had delivered so far but said Council could only do so much and an only the formation of an Executive could deliver real change.

"I welcome the progress we've made on the hardship fund and the process we've gone through in terms of the working group.

"I think we also need to recognise and mention the elephant in the room that we are doing what we can with this but we also need to see an Executive formed as well so that we can start delivering real, meaningful interventions to those are most disadvantaged and we currently have a budget that is cutting provision to people to absolute shreds.

"We need to get in there and do what we can to mitigate that, we are doing what we can here but it is a sticking plaster."