Funding for residents and businesses impacted by major concerts

SINN Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer has welcomed a decision made by Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee to open up a Social Fund for the benefit of communities, residents and businesses directly impacted by major concerts in the city.

The Fund is comprised of a 'social value fee' drawn from promotors that stage large scale commercial events in Belfast Parks and Open spaces.

Promoters provide the fee to Belfast City Council for the purposes of funding socially focused projects in the area local to the concert venue.

Cllr McAteer said: “I am delighted that we agreed at Committee tonight to progress this Social Fund for the benefit of people, communities and businesses who are disrupted and inconvenienced by some major concerts in Belfast parks and open spaces.

“It is fantastic that Belfast is now firmly on the map as a key destination for world class artists.

"May 9 will see Bruce Springsteen play at Boucher Playing Fields – who would have thought that this was even possible years ago. It will be a mega event for the city and it will no doubt lift the mood this spring and give a major boost to tourism and local businesses.

"It is also a huge logistical challenge for concert organisers and we can’t escape the fact that many local residents who live close to Boucher Playing Fields will struggle with the disruption to their daily lives before, during and after concerts. Roads will be closed, metal fences will be put up and thousands of concert-goers will pass by their doors.

Out today with residents of Stockmans Lane & talking with eventsec staff prior to the Boss concert. Hundreds of happy concert goers on their way to Boucher Rd. A few issues with fencing placement- hopefully now resolved. Wishing everyone a fab night @DeirdreHargey @Balmoral_SF pic.twitter.com/JZxJAxGsGn — Cllr Geraldine McAteer. (@CllrGMcAteer) May 9, 2024

"Over the past two years I have been instrumental in arranging meetings with residents and Council officials, concert promoters, PSNI and relevant agencies, to provide an opportunity for residents to relay their experiences of previous concerts and to discuss very practical ways in which logistical arrangements regarding upcoming concerts can be improved by concert promoters and mitigate the impact on residents.

"Issues covered have included residents accessing their homes and getting passes for their cars during the road closures, location of fencing, security and toilets, traffic management, cleansing and communications with events staff on the day of the concerts."