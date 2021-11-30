Fundraising effort launched for North Belfast youth club after minibus was destroyed in arson

ARSON ATTACK: The minibus, used by Holy Family Youth Centre was destroyed on October 17

A FUNDRAISING effort has been started by the staff, young people and the community of Holy Family Youth Centre after their minibus was destroyed in an arson attack last month.

The minibus, which was only two years old, was set alight and destroyed on Sunday October 17 in what police are treating as ‘deliberate ignition’.

An 18-year-old male who was arrested shortly after was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The bus, which was used for youth club activities and by groups in the wider community forced the Limestone Road club to cancel their Halloween programme.

The insurance payout has been sorted but the youth club have been left in the position of needing to make up the shortfall to replace the much-needed minibus.

The club say they are hoping to raise between £4,000 and £5,000.

“Staff, members and friends of Holy Family will be fundraising in the next month to enable us to purchase a new minibus following the arson attack last month that resulted in the destruction of our bus," the club said in a statement.

“We have received an insurance settlement but in order to get the bus we now need to raise the balance needed which we estimate to be between £4,000 and £4,500

“To start off this funding drive we are writing to ask if any businesses would make a donation or vouchers that would be raffled off as part of the fundraising drive.

“Ballots will be available from the youth centre and any contribution or further fundraising ideas are most welcome.

“The draw will take place at one of our Christmas events on December 22. Further details will follow.

“If you require any further information please don’t hesitate to contact us at Holy Family Youth Centre on the number above or phone 07990585932.

“Thanking you in advance.”

You can donate to the Go Fund Me page here.