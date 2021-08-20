GAA: Antrim Football Championships resume on Friday evening

Kristian Healy's goal proved crucial as Naomh Éanna defeated Lámh Dhearg on Sunday and Carl McCabe's when will be hoping to secure their second win in Group Three when they host Aghagallon on Friday night

THE 2021 Antrim Senior Football Championship might only be a week old, but defending champions Cargin have set out their stall early and remain very much the team to beat.

Damien Cassidy’s side will have all but guaranteed themselves a place in the knockout stages if they claim full points from Friday’s trip to Corrigan Park.

The same would apply for St John’s following their wins over the same Group One opponents. Paddy Nugent’s men edged West Belfast rivals Rossa by three points in round one before defeating Moneyglass 1-13 to 0-10 on Sunday.

Hugh McGettigan’s Rossa will be hoping they can get off the mark when they welcome St Ergnat’s to Páirc Rossa on Friday night as much could hinge on their round four clash against the Johnnies on Wednesday, September 1.

In Group Two, Portglenone will be hoping to build on last Wednesday’s impressive 2-19 to 0-11 win over St Brigid’s when they make the short trip over to Ahoghill on Friday evening.

St Mary’s lost out to the South Belfast side last Sunday and they’ll be hoping to bounce back against a side they defeated at home in the group stages last year.

However, Casement’s will fancy their chances of making it two wins from two and moving a step closer to the quarter-finals.

In Group Three, it really is all to play for with Lámh Dhearg, Naomh Éanna and Aghagallon all on two points.

The Red Hands will be hoping to return to winning ways following last Sunday’s loss at Hightown when they travel to Crumlin to face Aldergrove with Naomh Éanna hosting Aghagallon.

Carl McCabe’s side remain without the services of Antrim defender James McAuley who is due to undergo a scan to ascertain the extent of a foot injury.

In Group Four, Gort na Móna take on last year’s beaten SFC finalists Creggan at Páirc Mhic Ionnrachtaigh.

Niall Ward’s men suffered a heavy 4-12 to 1-3 loss at St Gall’s last Sunday while the Kickhams had seven points to spare over St Gall’s in round one last Wednesday night.

That would suggest the Turf Lodge men are up against on Friday night and Creggan will be strong favourites to pick up their second victory.

Exciting news on the start of the Antrim Football and Hurling Club Championships as @TheDevenish launched the Devenish Antrim Club All Stars. The awards to be presented at a Gala Dinner on Saturday 27th November🏆🏐🏑@_jimconlon @ONeills1918



More info⬇️https://t.co/Tlbgw11Nb4 pic.twitter.com/9klWluCNat — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 19, 2021

Intermediate Championship

In the Intermediate Championship, Ardoyne host St Teresa’s at the Cricky with both sides in dire need of a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

The Kickhams, Junior winners last term, have been slightly unfortunate not to have gained at least a point in their two outings to date.

St Teresa’s, meanwhile, have slipped to back-to-back four-point losses to Randalstown and Glenravel and another close contest looks likely.

Davitt’s scored that vital win thanks largely to Daniel Wallace’s goal and they’ll travel to Ballymena full of confidence on Friday while Glenravel host Randalstown in the remaining Group One fixture.

In Group Two, Sarsfield’s will be out to make it three wins from three when they travel to Kirkwoods Park to face St Pat’s Lisburn.

A brace from Gary Lennon helped them claim a 3-10 to 2-7 win over Glenavy on Sunday and another win would all but assure Sarsfield’s a place in the last four.

St Paul’s bounced back from their round one defeat to their West Belfast neighbours to defeat Dunloy on Sunday and the Shaws Road outfit travel to Glenavy on Friday night seeking their second win of the campaign.

Junior Championship

In the Junior Championship, the tie of the round sees the in-form Pearse’s travel to Dunsilly to task on last year’s junior finalists St Comgall’s with the North Belfast men aiming to record their third win of the campaign.

Laochra Loch Lao, meanwhile, claimed an impressive win over O’Donnell’s on Sunday and they’ll be hoping to gain another victory win they take on Wolfe Tone’s at Jordanstown on Friday night.

In Group Two, St Agnes’ can book their place in the JFC semi-finals with a win at Rasharkin while Éire Óg take on Ballycastle at Woodlands looking to claim their first win following last Sunday’s defeat to St Agnes’s with all Friday night’s games taking place at 7.15pm.