GAA Championships: Kingdom ready to rule once more

David Clifford is favourite to be named Footballer of the Year INPHO

ALL good things must come to an end. Whether Dublin’s domination of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has been good is open for debate, but they’ll be regarded as one of, if not the greatest team to ever play the game.

Some players like Brian Fenton have never tasted defeat in a Championship game. They’ve won six consecutive All-Ireland titles and are odds-on at 8/11 to make it an unprecedented seven-in-a-row.

Unlike teams in Ulster and, to a lesser extend Connacht and Munster, Dublin are almost certain to win Leinster and progress to the last four of the All-Ireland series.

The Dubs haven’t lost a game in their provincial Championship since 2010 and would be due to meet the Connacht winners in the All-Ireland semi-final if they retain the Delaney Cup.

With Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor set to miss the majority of this summer’s Championship with an Achilles injury, Dublin’s path back to an All-Ireland final could be relatively straight-forward and plenty of punters might think 8/11 is a fair price for Dessie Farrell’s men.

Yet, this could and should be the year Kerry finally make the breakthrough having last lifted Sam Maguire in 2014. That equates to a drought in Kerry, but they look primed to end Dublin’s reign.

Peter Keane did his best to downplay their hammering of Tyrone in the Division One semi-final earlier this month, but it was an astonishing display of pace and power.

To put the result into context, Dublin’s biggest win over Tyrone in recent times was their 12-point victory in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final. Kerry beat the Red Hands by 16 points in Killarney.

With Cork failing to gain promotion from Division Two and defending Munster champions Tipperary falling into Division Four for next season, Kerry look nailed on for a place in the last four.

All-Ireland hurling champions, Limerick, and Galway are seen as the main contenders for Liam MacCarthy

They would then have to face the Ulster champions, but at 11/4 with local firm Sean Graham, the Kingdom look a good bet to win the All-Ireland having lost out to Dublin in 2019 after a replay.

David Clifford also looks well on his way to becoming one of the finest footballers of his generation and is a worthy favourite at 11/4 to be named Footballer of the Year.

The Ulster Championship gets underway this Sunday with the preliminary round meeting between Down and Donegal in Newry and, despite a few injuries concerns, I’d expect a comfortable win for Declan Bonner’s men.

They are 15/8 to win Ulster having been denied by surprise winners Cavan in the final last year and I think they’ll go one better this year.

Tyrone appear to be a team in transition while the likes of Monaghan, Armagh and Derry lack the strength-in-depth of Donegal.

They also look to be slightly over-priced at 16/1 for the All-Ireland considering they were the last team to beat Dublin in Championship football, albeit the Ulster winners would probably have to beat both Kerry and Dublin to clinch the Sam Maguire.

In the hurling, Antrim will look to cause the first upset of the Championship when they take on Dublin in the opening round of the Leinster Championship at Páirc Tailteann.

Darren Gleeson’s men retained their Division One stats with some fine performances this season, defeating Clare and Laois and claiming a dramatic last-gasp draw with Wexford at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons lost out to Dublin by eight points in Parnell Park in round three, but they’ve plenty of experience of playing in Navan.

At 10/3, they are a good price to defeat Dublin and Antrim to win by one to three points inclusive is even better value at 13/2.

In the outright betting, Galway appeal most at 3/1 and look best-placed to challenge Limerick.

Only three points separated the sides following their epic semi-final meeting last November and the Treatymen are a little on the short side for me at 11/8 given how unpredictable the hurling Championship can be.