Gaeic Games: Rossa host St John's in Division One football

The old rivals will meet at Rossa Park this evening

HAVING flown through the first phase of fixtures in the Antrim Football Leagues, this evening will see teams in action before a two-week break from the big ball as the inter-county championships and hurling leagues are set to get underway.

In Division One, the meeting of old rivals Rossa and St John's jumps out as they look to follow up on contrasting results at the weekend.

Rossa went to county champions and came away with a draw, but may have had more, while St John's fell to Aghagallon.

Both will be keen to bank the points and bragging rights, with Rossa chasing their first win since the opening day, while the Johnnies will not want to lose more ground on Portglenoe who bring their 100 per cent record to St Gall's.

At Hannahstown, there is another West Belfast derby with Lámh Dhearg hosting a Gort na Móna team that is yet to get off the mark.

Naomh Éanna will return to home turf after their weekend defeat to Casement's when Ahoghill visit, while St Brigid's are on the road to Aghagallon and Cargin host Tír na nÓg.

In Division Two, high-flying Moneyglass welcome a St Paul's team that sits in third place, while the team they sandwich, Davitt's, make the short trip to St Teresa's.

Sarsfield's are on the road to Glenavy, while Ardoyne - who banked their first win of the season at the weekend - will hope to make it two from two when they head to Rasharkin.

Elsewhere, Dunloy have home advantage against Aldergrove, while Glenravel have Ballymena as visitors.

St Patrick's, Lisburn are the new leaders in Division Three and they welcome St Malachy's to Kirkwood Park.

St Comgall's were overtaken at the weekend with a draw, but will be keen to get back to winning ways at home to Wolfe Tone's who lost out to Pease's on Sunday with the New Lodge side hosting St Agnes' this evening.

Éire Óg host O'Donnell's in a West Belfast derby, while the remaining game will see Laochra Loch Lao host neighbours St Gall's III.

Wednesday's fixtures (all 7.15pm unless stated)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Cargin v Tír na nÓg (7pm)

Naomh Éanna v Ahoghill

O'Donovan Rossa v St John's

Lámh Dhearg v Gort na Móna

Aghagallon v St Brigid's

St Gall's v Portglenone

Homefit Antrim Football League Division Two

Moneyglass v St Paul's

Dunloy v Aldergrove

St Teresa's v Davitt's

Rasharkin v Ardoyne

Glenravel v Ballymena

Glenavy v Sarsfield's

Homefit Antrim Football League Division Three

St Patrick's v St Malachy's

Pearse's v St Agnes'

Laochra Loch Lao v St Gall's III

St Comgall's v Wolfe Tone's

Éire Óg v O'Donnell's