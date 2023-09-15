Gaelic Games: All to play for in the IHC as JHC reaches the knockout phase

Andersonstown SC Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship (Saturday, 5pm)

Group One

The main piece of business in Group One takes place in Cushendun on Saturday when the Emmett’s host Carey in a straight shootout for a place in the semi-finals.

Despite falling to a shock defeat to Glenarm last time out, Cushendun can still top the group with a win that would draw them level on points with current leaders, Tír na nÓg, who are certain to be in the last four, but would have the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Randalstown club.

Yet there is still a possibility the Emmett’s will exit the competition should they lose to a Carey side that was considered one of the favourites for the competition, but a slow start put them on the back foot.

A draw will be enough for second place for Cushendun for second place, but nothing short of victory will do for Carey to leapfrog the hosts.

The other game in the group is a dead rubber with both St Gall’s and Glenarm eliminated ahead of their meeting at De La Salle Park.



Group Two

It is a much more complicated picture in Group Two with four teams still in the running for a place in the top-two of the group heading into Saturday’s final round of games.

St Paul’s have completed their schedule and are eliminated, but any combination of those in action this weekend can still advance.

As it stands, Sarsfield’s (+20 scoring difference), Glenariffe (+15) and Creggan (+8) are locked on four points with Glenravel (-25) two behind.

The Paddies hold that scoring difference advantage so a draw at home to Glenariffe will be enough to see them through, but even a narrow defeat and narrow win for Glenravel at Creggan will be enough to see them earn a place in the last four.

For Glenravel to force their way in, they need a thumping victory and also hope for a lopsided finish in the other game, but a draw would be enough for Creggan so long as there is a decisive result in the other game or even a narrow loss would suffice should there be a wide margin of victory at The Bear Pit.

For Glenariffe, a draw would do should Creggan fail to win, but a defeat in West Belfast will leave them nervously checking matters in the other game.

In all, this could be a day of high drama to see who advances into the last four.



Casement SC Antrim Junior Hurling Championship quarter-final

Gort na Móna v Rasharkin (Enright Park, Saturday, 3pm)

Winners in 2019, Gort na Móna will hope to take a step closer to a repeat on Saturday afternoon when they host Rasharkin in the Junior quarter-final.

Get your tickets ahead of this weekends round of Junior, Intermediate and Senior Hurling quarter-final game 🎟 🥎



Click on the link below to buy them now: https://t.co/kCgstLeetz . — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 14, 2023

The Gorts began their group campaign with a home defeat to Cloughmills in a game of two halves where they led at the break, but failed to score in the second period.

However, they bounced back with victories over St Brigid’s and Ballymena to secure second place in Group Two.

It’s been the familiar faces of Dessie McClean, Padraig McHugh and Neil Henry who have led the charge for the Turf Lodge men and they come up against a Rasharkin side that reached this stage courtesy of their win against Davitt’s a fortnight back that sealed third spot in the corresponding group.

The St Mary’s men lost narrowly to Lámh Dhearg and Armoy in the earlier rounds, but produced an excellent performance with Conor McKeever impressive as they reached the knockout phase.

Home advantage may prove the difference in this game with Gort na Móna tipped to set up a semi-final against Armoy.



Lámh Dhearg v All Saints, Ballymena (Hannahstown, Saturday, 3pm)

Cloughmills await the winners of this game at Hannahstown as Lámh Dhearg bid to make home advantage count against Ballymena.

The Red Hands just missed out on top spot in Group One in their final game against Armoy, losing out by the odd goal in seven as they are faced to take the scenic route into the semi-finals.

They opened with a narrow win against Rasharkin and then put Davitt’s to the sword with the experienced Michael Herron compliments by the attacking abilities of Daire Cunningham and Gerard Smyth, but will be without the suspended Declan Lynch.

Ballymena were caught late in their final game against Gort na Móna to see them lose out on a home quarter-final, but did perform well in their games despite that defeat and another to Cloughmills that sandwiched a victory over St Brigid’s.

Ciaran Neeson remains the focal point of their attack and they will look to him to deliver as they eye a victory at the venue where they came up short in the league, but the hosts will have high hopes of marching on.



Antrim Junior B Hurling Championship semi-finals (both Saturday 5pm)

The Junior B Championship as initially due to be a five-team competition with four reaching the semi-finals, but despite the withdrawal of Henry Joy’s that left four teams, the format remained with the round robin phase little more than teams jockeying for position in the semi-finals.

As it was, Ardoyne finished top on scoring difference and they are rewarded with a home semi-final on Saturday against Loughbeg Harps who are yet to pick up a point.

The North Belfast men are unbeaten in 2023 but had to settle for a draw against Loch Mór Dál gCais earlier in the competition, yet had posted bigger scores to take top slot and will be keen on a repeat of the whopping victory they recorded over Loughbeg in the opening round to reach the decider.

That leaves Loch Mór taking on Belfast Saints in the other semi-final at Dunsilly.

The South West side edged home by a goal in the previous meeting between the team that is comprised of players from St Teresa’s and St Agnes’, but rounded off their group campaign with a big win over Loughbeg Harps, whom Saints also defeated in the group phase.