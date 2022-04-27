Gaelic Games: Antrim football league action returns this evening

Creggan overcame St John's in last year's Antrim SFC quarter-final and the clubs meet again this evening in the league at Corrigan Park Marie Therese Hurson

THE Antrim Football Leagues returned to action last night after a two-week break with league leaders Portglenone suffering their first defeat of the campaign as Cargin claimed a 2-11 to 2-9 win.

That result at Kelly Park sees Erin's Own cut Casement's lead at the top to just one point ahead of the remaining fixtures this evening.

There is a tasty affair set for Corrigan Park as county champions Creggan will aim to get to within one of Casement's too when they face a St John's side aiming to bounce back from their one-point loss to Rossa a fortnight ago.

These sides met in last year's Senior Football Championship quarter-final with Kickham's edging home on their way to the title and another close encounter is expected in West Belfast this evening.

At Musgrave Park, South meets West as St Brigid's welcome Rossa in a game between two sides hoping to gain a bit of traction, while bottom of the pile Gort na Móna seek their first points of the season as they host last year's Championship runners-up, Aghagallon.

Ahoghill and St Gall's both sit on four points but will face off to put themselves in a stronger position, while Lámh Dhearg make the trip to Randalstown to face a Tír na nÓg side that has made a very decent start to the season in their first year up. Naomh Éanna is the team with the bye in the 13-team division this evening.

Division Two still contains two unbeaten sides with Moneyglassjust ahead with one less draw than Davitt's and the St Ergnat's men will aim to keep their noses in front when they head to Crumlin to face Aldergrove who are hot on their tails.

Second place Davitt's have home advantage as Dunloy come to the west of the city where they hope to maintain what has been an excellent start to the year.

Sarsfield's sit bottom of the pile and they will be tested as Glenravel arrive at the Bear Pit, while next door, St Paul's will aim to keep pressure on the league leaders as they host Glenavy.

There is a cross-city showdown at The Cricky as Ardoyne host St Teresa's, while it's an all-South West affair in Ballymena as All Saints welcome Rasharkin.

In Division Three, St Patrick's lead the way and they will aim to maintain that status as the Lisburn side heads to Coaiste Feirste to take on Laochra Loch Lao.

Second-place St Comgall's are also in West Belfast with Woodlands their destination to play struggling St Agnes' who are joint bottom with just one point.

It's south versus north at Cherryvale where St Malachy's welcome Pearse's, while another cross-city clash takes place at Mallusk where Wolfe Tone's are the hosts for Éire Óg.

The remaining game is at De La Salle Park where St Gall's III entertain neighbours O'Donnell's.

Wednesday's fixtures (all 7.15pm)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

St Brigid's v O'Donovan Rossa

St John's v Kickham's, Creggan

Ahoghill v St Gall's

Gort na Móna v Aghagallon

Tír na nÓg v Lámh Dhearg

Homefit Antrim Football League Division Two

Aldergrove v Moneyglass

Sarsfield's v Glenravel

All Saints, Ballymena v Rasharkin

Ardoyne v St Teresa's

Davitt's v Dunloy

St Paul's v Glenavy

Homefit Antrim Football League Division Three

Wolfe Tones v Éire Óg

St Gall's III v O'Donnell's

St Agnes' v St Comgall's

St Malachy's v Pearse's

Laochra Loch Lao v St Patrick's, Lisburn