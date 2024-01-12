Gaelic Games: Antrim belatedly begin Walsh Cup campaign in Dublin

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson has been impressed by some of the younger players who have joined up with the senior panel in recent weeks INPHO

AS one pre-season door closes for Antrim’s hurlers, another will belatedly open this Sunday as they travel to Parnell Park to face Dublin in the Walsh Cup (1.30pm).

Darren Gleeson’s charges were due to face Westmeath in the Leinster pre-season competition last weekend, but the game fell victim to the weather and it was not the only one with several other games also cancelled, while the game between Offaly and Galway was abandoned in the second period with the Tribesmen well ahead.

Antrim’s game against Westmeath is due to be rescheduled, but first is the meeting with Dublin on Sunday that will give Gleeson the opportunity to run his eye over more of his senior panel that haven’t been involved in the Conor McGurk Cup campaign that came to an end at the semi-final stage on Tuesday.

The sides are also due to meet in League and Championship this year, but have been regular opponents in recent campaigns so Antrim will know exactly the type of challenge that lies ahead.

“That pre-season competition starts for us on Sunday, so we’ll look forward to that to get a few more bodies on the field and get the eyes over them,” said Gleeson.

Three second half goals proved the difference on Tuesday as Down qualified for Saturday’s final at their expense as they ran out deserved 3-28 to 0-28 in freezing conditions at Dunsilly.

Antrim went with more of the senior squad as players were given the opportunity to stake their claim for a place on the League panel, while Down fielded a strong line-up and it is they who advance to Saturday’s final where Donegal lie in wait.



“Three points up at half-time and then 10 minutes into the second half you’re seven or eight down,” Gleeson reflected on Tuesday’s loss.

“We never came out of the dressing room in the second half. But this is pre-season and it’s for learning.

“We’ve seen loads of boys over the last two or three weeks and I’ve been impressed with a few of our younger boys there: Dara (McMullan), Malachi (McGibbon), Ruairi (McCormick) unfortunately had to come off at half-time with a little niggle, Niall (McGarel) has had a great few weeks freely scoring but he was tied up there tonight.

“Other boys have done really well over the last few weeks, guys from club coming back in.

“Fred (McCurry) was a positive there tonight, Rian McMullan was a positive and Ryan McGarry showed some good form, so lots of positives.

“This is pre-season and we’re training for what lies ahead. Well done to Down and they looked really impressive tonight. They’ve a good man in there with them in Trevor Fletcher who I’d know and he’ll make a good impression, so good luck to them.”

Our Senior Hurlers will go head-to-head with Antrim on Sunday afternoon in the Dioralyte Walsh Cup at Parnell Park 👕



🎟 Ticket info here ➡️ https://t.co/7WLJ3egiSe#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/NVEha0hr7M — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 11, 2024

Making the journey to Kinnegad at the weekend only for the game to be called off as the players were getting ready to take to the field was a little frustrating, but was just the cards that were dealt to a number of teams on the day.

Early January is always likely to throw up such scenarios but despite the long drive there and back for the team, they did manage to salvage something of the day as their preparations for the League continue.

“We were in Kinnegad all togged out and ready to go onto the field,” Gleeson reported.

“We arrived in at half 11, the management team, the backroom and players landed in at a quarter past 12, but we knew at half 11 it wasn’t going to happen and a decision was made at a quarter-to-one, which was unfortunate as we were just going out onto the field.

“We’d prepared as though the game was on but that’s the way it goes. Limerick-Cork, Carlow-Kilkenny were called off as well and sure the Offaly and Galway was abandoned half an hour down the road from Kinnegad.

“It was disappointing, but in fairness to the boys, they jumped back up the road here to a good field and did their work on Sunday.”