Gaelic Games: Antrim club hurling resumes on Sunday

THE tables are beginning to take shape in the Antrim Hurling Leagues and on Sunday the teams are back in action with vital points to play for.

Loughgiel and Ballycran lead the way with four wins from four and the Shamrocks host Ballycastle with the Down outfit welcoming Cushendall this weekend.

At the other end of the table, Rossa are still searching for their first win and they were in Dunloy this Sunday with Carey - who are also on one point - hosting Ballygalget.

In the top tier's other game, St John's have home advantage over Portaferry with Naomh Éanna getting the bye this week.

Division Two is in a similar place with Cushendun and Glenariffe joint-top and the Emmett's are at bottom of the table St Paul's on Sunday with Oisin's hosting Carryduff.

St Gall's picked up their first win last weekend and they welcome Clooney Gaels for a repeat of last year's Intermediate semi-final, while Bredagh will take on Glenarm at Cheeryvale and Creggan host neighbours Tír na nÓg. Sarsfield's have the bye.

In Division Three, Gort na Móna are still searching for their opening points and they will head to Cloughmills on Sunday to take on a team that is joint-second.

Lámh Dhearg are coming off a win and they are in Ballymena on Sunday, while Na Magha host Rasharkin.

Just two games in Division Four and there is a West Belfast derby with Belfast Saints welcoming Davitt's to Woodlands, while St Brigid's head to Magherafelt to take on Loughbeg Harps.



Sunday’s fixtures

(2pm unless stated, subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Ballycran v Cushendall

Carey v Ballygalget

Dunloy v O'Donovan Rossa

St John's v Portaferry

Loughgiel v Ballycastle (3.15pm)



Division Two

Glenariffe v Carryduff

St Gall's v Clooney Gaels

Creggan v Tír na nÓg

St Paul's v Cushendun

Bredagh v Glenarm (3.30pm)



Division Three

Cloughmills v Gort na Móna

Na Magha v Rasharkin

All Saints v Lámh Dhearg



Division Four

Belfast Saints v Davitt's (3.30pm)

Loughbeg Harps v St Brigid's