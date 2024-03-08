Gaelic Games: Antrim club season begins this weekend

Ryan Convery and Niall Delargy lift the Eddie Fitzsimons Cup after Portglenoen claimed the Division One title last year

A NEW club season begins in Antrim on Sunday with a round of football fixtures in the new-look, 16-team Division One.

After much debate, the new system passed that sees an expanded top tier that includes the 13 teams that made up Division One in 2023, plus last year's Division Two champions Glenravel who are joined by Aldergrove and Ballymena who have also been included.

The system will see the teams play each other once before the final outcome at both ends is decided by way of playoffs with the top four going into semi-finals and a final, while relegation will be settled by the same process for the bottom four.

There will also be a team relegated from the Championship by way of playoffs, but that is a concern for another day.

With Division One now the largest with its 16 teams to Division Two's 10 and Division Three's eight, it is first to get underway with the other sections another fortnight away from the off.

All games are slated for 2pm on Sunday with a West Belfast derby thrown in as Rossa host St Gall's.

The only other game in the city takes place at Corrigan Park where St John's welcome one of those new boys, Ballymena.

Lámh Dhearg are on the road to Randalstown on Sunday to face Tír na nÓg and Naomh Éanna are at Aghagallon, while St Brigid's get their own campaign underway with a trip to the newly-promoted Glenravel.

Portglenone claimed the title last year and they open up at home against Aldergrove, while county champions Cargin also have home comforts this week with Ahoghill the visitors to Toome and Creggan one their season with a home game against Moneyglass.



Sunday's fixtures (2pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa v St Gall's

Cargin v Ahoghill

St John's v Ballymena

Tír na nÓg v Lámh Dhearg

Portglenone v Aldergrove

Creggan v Moneyglass

Glenravel v St Brigid's

Aghagallon v Naomh Éanna