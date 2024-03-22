Gaelic Games: Antrim football leagues fully off and running this weekend

ALL three divisions in the Antrim Football Leagues are in action for the first time this week as there is a real feel the new season is fully underway.

The expanded Division One saw its initial round of games a fortnight back, but this week they are joined by slimmed down Divisions Two and Three.

Therefore, it's round two of games in the top tier and from a city perceptive, the standout is the cross-town clash at Hightown where Naomh Éanna welcome St John's.

The Glengormley side enjoyed an excellent start with a good win away at Aghagallon on opening day and will look to use home comforts to build upon that. But they will welcome a Johnnies side smarting from their opening loss to Ballymena and who will be keen to put some points on the board.

St Gall's got off to a winning start against Rossa and they welcome new boys Glenravel for their home opener - the Conn Magee's men coming off their opening loss against St Brigid's.

The Biddies are also on home turf for the first time this year as they welcome Aghagallon to Musgrave Park, while Rossa make the trip to Ahoghill who came up short against Cargin two weeks ago.

The county champions are in Hannahstown on Saturday to face a Lámh Dhearg side that had to settle for a draw at Tír na nÓg in their season bow, with the Randalstown club making the trip to face Aldergrove in Crumlin.

Also in Division One, Ballymena have home advantage against a Creggan side that accounted for Moneyglass in their opener with he St Ergnat's men hosting Portglenone who had the better of Aldergrove first time out.

As for Division Two, this season holds 10 teams that will battle it out for that promotion slot and at first glance it seems like it will be a competitive division.

Had the league structure remained as it was, then Dunloy would have found themselves in Division Three this year, but the restructure means last year's county finalists remain in the second tier and they begin their campaign on Sunday with a trip to Davitt's.

There is another cross-city clash with Gort na Móna welcoming Ardoyne to Turf Lodge, while St Teresa's make the short trip to Lisburn to take on St Patrick's.

St Paul's are also on the road with Rasharkin their destination, while their neighbours, Sarsfield's, one at home with Glenavy heading across the mountain to the Bear Pit.

Division Three contains eight teams with the vast majority from the city aside from St Comgall's who welcome Pearse's to Antrim town on Saturday.

One all-west derby takes place at Woodlands where Éire Óg and O' Donnell's renew their rivalry, while Cherryvale is the venue for St Malachy's facing Laochra Loch Lao and in the other game, also at Woodlands, St Agnes' host Wolfe Tone's from Greencastle.

At the time of writing, all games are set for 5pm on Saturday, but that comes with a health warning so check on the day for any late alterations.



Saturday's fixtures

(5pm unless stated, subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League, Division One

All Saints Ballymena v Creggan

Aldergrove v Tír na nÓg

Ahoghill v O'Donovan Rossa

Moneyglass v Portglenone

St Gall's v Glenravel

Lámh Dhearg v Cargin

St Brigid's v Aghagallon (4pm)

Naomh Éanna v St John's



O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League, Division Two

Gort na Móna v Ardoyne

St Patrick's, Lisburn v St Teresa's

Rasharkin v St Paul's

Sarsfield's v Glenavy

Dunloy v Davitt's



O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League, Division Three

St Malachy's v Laochra Loch Lao

St Comgall's v Pearse's

St Agnes' v Wolfe Tones

Éire Óg v O' Donnell's